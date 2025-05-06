90 Day Diaries season 6 episodes 7 and 8 recap — Matthew and Ana get married while Sophie considers dating women after her split

90 Day Diaries season 6 continued with back-to-back episodes on May 5, 2025, sharing updates on some familiar faces from the 90 Day Fiancé universe. Episode 7 highlighted major relationship transitions — from a wedding in Las Vegas to emotional reflections on past partners.

Ad

Episode 8 followed with updates on pregnancy, dating after divorce, and long-distance hurdles, offering viewers a look into the everyday lives of returning cast members. The seventh episode featured Matthew and Ana, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. Now reunited in the U.S., they decided to elope in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Jeniffer Tarazona reflected on the end of her relationship with Jesse Meester and shared how she’s moving forward. Over in Canada, Colt Johnson revealed to his mother Debbie that he had divorced Vanessa and was now living in Utah.

Ad

Trending

In episode 8, Annie and David Toborowsky shared that Annie is six weeks pregnant, though visa delays may keep her mother from being present for the baby’s arrival. Sophie Sierra opened up about her breakup with Rob Warne.

90 Day Diaries episode 7 - Matthew and Ana elope in Vegas while Colt opens up about his divorce

Ad

Matthew and Ana, now in the U.S. after a 13-month visa wait, decided to skip formal wedding plans and fly to Las Vegas in this episode of 90 Day Diaries.

“Sometimes I just feel like it would be easier if we just eloped,” Matthew told Ana.

Though initially disappointed, Ana called the plan “very romantic” and agreed. Within a week, they were in Las Vegas tying the knot. Elsewhere, Jeniffer Tarazona detailed her split from Jesse Meester. She revealed she left their home while Jesse was visiting family over Christmas.

Ad

“It was just a living hell,” she said, explaining how she returned to Colombia with her daughter and was starting fresh. She later kissed a stranger during a night out and said she wanted to “see where it goes.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Colt Johnson visited his mom Debbie in Canada and revealed he had divorced Vanessa Guerra and was now living with his Uncle John in Utah. Debbie was shocked. Sharing that she promises to avoid being overbearing going forward, Debbie expressed hope for a better relationship with her son,

“Breaks my heart that he doesn’t ever want to tell me what’s going on in his life,” she told the cameras.

Ad

90 Day Diaries episode 8 - Annie and David share pregnancy news while Sophie rethinks dating

Ad

Episode 8 of 90 Day Diaries brought a major update for David and Annie Toborowsky. The couple, who previously started their IVF journey, revealed Annie is now six weeks pregnant. David shared that every time Annie said she’s "craving a chili dog," it reminds him of his dad, reflecting on his late father.

They later discussed plans to bring Annie’s mother to the U.S., but delays in the visa process left Annie anxious. “We absolutely need help,” she said, suggesting they may consider moving back to Thailand.

Ad

Sophie Sierra opened up about life after her split from Rob Warne. “Rob moved back to LA... I decided to stay in Austin,” she explained, adding that she recently got her own apartment. During a conversation with her friend Kae, Sophie said she had been healing and was now ready to start dating again. Later at a club, hinting she may consider dating women moving forward.

“I’m open to anyone that is healthy for me and makes me happy,” she told her friends.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brian Muniz reconnected with a new partner, Natty, in Colombia. While Luke Berry and Madelein Perez faced tension as their long-distance relationship reached a breaking point in this episode of 90 Day Diaries.

“If you don’t move this year, this is over,” Madelein told Luke during a video call.

Episodes 9 and 10 of 90 Day Diaries season 6 are set to air on May 12, 2025, on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More