90 Day Fiancé Liz Woods shares major update on new romance after split with Jayson and health issues

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast member Liz Woods shared an update about her love life after facing both romance and health challenges. Following her breakup with Jayson Zuniga, Liz posted photos on her Instagram Stories with a new romantic interest. In the post, Liz shared a moment of them preparing for a motorcycle ride together, with both of them wearing helmets.
Liz’s relationship with Jayson had garnered attention during their time together, but after their split, Liz took time to focus on her health. In a post made in December 2024, Woods shared:
"In this last week I was promoted at work, finished my last round of chemo, and accomplished my first run within the last 6 months. Blessed."
While her recent Instagram Story focused on her new connection, it follows a period of significant personal challenges for Liz.
Past relationships
Liz's journey in the public eye began with her relationship with Big Ed Brown on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Their relationship ended after several conflicts, including accusations from Big Ed about infidelity. After their breakup, Liz began a relationship with Jayson Zuniga, whom she introduced during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 Tell All.
Even though their relationship seemed to be going great, Liz and Jayson eventually broke up. Liz deleted photos of Jayson from her social media but explained that there was no cheating on his side. The reasons for their breakup are not clear, but Liz has moved on from Jayson since then.
Health diagnosis and treatment
While she was on her break from the public eye, Liz suffered from serious health issues. She informed her followers that she was diagnosed with cancer and had finished undergoing chemotherapy.
The type of cancer Liz was diagnosed with has not been publicly disclosed. Her health journey included physical changes, which she openly discussed in response to a fan's comment about her appearance. Liz stated,
“My body has been through depression, which made me gain an uncontrollable amount of weight, treated me well during my own weight loss journey and then endured 14 rounds of chemo.”
Liz’s posts reflect the challenges she faced during her health recovery and the impact chemotherapy had on her body.
New relationship status
Recently, Liz shared updates that suggest she is moving forward in her personal life. On her Instagram Story, she posted photos of herself and a man riding bikes together, referring to herself as a “passenger princess.” Liz also posted a selfie with the man, however, their faces were concealed as they were wearing helmets.
In another Instagram Story, Liz shared an image of their helmets on a table at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.
Although Liz has not confirmed whether the man is her boyfriend, her posts suggest that she may be pursuing a new relationship. It is unclear whether Liz intends to keep the details of this relationship private or if it will be featured in her upcoming appearance on 90 Day Diaries season 6.
