90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All trailer, which was released on March 25, 2025, featured discussions on key relationship dynamics, conflicts, and revelations that took place during the retreat.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All special, which airs on March 31, brought the season 2 cast—Jasmine Pineda, Gino Palazzolo, Rob Warne, Sophie Sierra, Florian Sukaj, Biniyam Shibre, Brandon Gibbs, Julia Trubkina, and Josh Weinstein—back together to address unresolved issues.

The key moments included a physical altercation between Jasmine and Rob, a dispute between Florian and Biniyam over relationship boundaries, and updates on cast members’ relationship statuses.

Key moments to watch out for in 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All

1) Jasmine's confrontation with Rob

Jasmine and Rob had a heated exchange during the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All special, leading to a physical altercation. During the discussion, Rob suggested that Jasmine’s request for an open marriage with Gino was “all a plan for Jasmine to be able to be with Matt.” Jasmine responded by calling Rob a “clown,” to which Rob replied with an incomplete insult, saying,

“And you’re a w***e!”

Jasmine threw water at Rob and tried to approach him before security stepped in. Gino shared his heartbreak over Jasmine’s pregnancy with her boyfriend, Matt Branka. The discussion also covered their open marriage, where Gino agreed only if protection was used and no feelings developed.

2) Florian and Biniyam’s disagreement

Florian and Biniyam had a dispute regarding Biniyam's dancing with other men's wives during the retreat. Florian expressed frustration over witnessing his wife, Stacey Silva, dancing with Biniyam. He emphasized that Biniyam should “respect” relationship boundaries.

During the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All special, Biniyam explained his perspective by stating that he is “an entertainment guy,” but Florian dismissed the justification. He then stated,

“Come to my country and flip people around like that, Bini [is] never going to flip nobody in his life no more.”

Stacey, on the other hand, remained quiet during the exchange, but other cast members reacted visibly as the argument escalated.

3) Relationship updates and unresolved tensions

The 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All special provided updates on multiple relationships. Sophie and Rob discussed their split, which had been addressed at the recommitment ceremony.

Sophie, who previously stated that Rob was not her "dream man," hinted at revealing additional details about their breakup. She questioned Rob about whether he had a screenshot as evidence, while Rob accused her of dishonesty.

Brandon and Julia also shared an update on their relationship. Despite recommitting during the retreat, Julia explained that a "huge fight after filming" left them in an uncertain position. She noted that Brandon left their home and that communication between them stopped for a period. Brandon, from across the room, interjected with a statement:

“Julia’s running around kissing everyone!”

Shaun asked for clarification, to which Julia responded,

“Everybody [has] mistake[s]. Tell me, who is innocent here?”

Additionally, Josh shared that he was seeing someone new and emphasized that he "liked somebody a lot. He mentioned that they had “been hanging out a lot.” The episode included a moment where this individual was introduced to the cast, with anticipation from the group regarding her identity.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All is scheduled to air on Monday, March 31, at 8 PM ET on TLC.

