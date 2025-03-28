"It's not easy" — 90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacey makes feelings known about her relationship with Florian after the retreat

Stacey Silva, a lead cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort, made it certain that her relationship with Florian Sukaj is different after their reality TV show experience. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on March 25, 2025, she broke down the issues she encountered by saying,

Ad

"Going through the healing journey, it's not easy."

Although the couple decided to stay together at the recommitment ceremony on March 24, Stacey has since been working on her personal development, which indicates a change in her priorities since the retreat.

Her remarks imply that although the retreat allowed her some time for introspection and improvement, the long-term effect on their relationship is yet to be seen.

Stacey acknowledges changes in her relationship with Florian after 90 Day: The Last Resort

Ad

Trending

In an interview with PEOPLE, Stacey talked about the changes in her relationship with Florian after the retreat. She pointed out that "a lot of things have changed" and emphasized that she has been concentrating on her personal development.

Stacey also stated that Florian has been seeking new experiences and showed support for him, stating,

"I wish him the best."

The retreat was designed to assist the couples in working out their issues, such as communication and trust problems. Stacey and Florian had therapy sessions, which involved mutual sessions with her twin sister, Darcey Silva.

Ad

Recalling the experience, Stacey mentioned that the ability to listen was one of the major components of their success. She explained,

"We all just want to have our say, and our piece, and have our voice heard, and we all deserve that."

Setting boundaries with Darcey and Florian

Ad

One of the highlights of the retreat was Stacey setting boundaries between her relationship and her friendship with Darcey. She spoke of fears that they were "too involved in each other's relationships" and of needing more space.

During the recommitment ceremony, Stacey requested that Florian "respect boundaries" and also make a promise to "listen more and talk less."

Florian and Stacey both admitted their previous mistakes during the ceremony, and both said that they are willing to better their relationship.

Ad

The experience enabled them to look at their dynamic, and Stacey said it was a chance for personal and relational development. The 90 Day: The Last Resort star went on to say,

"It brings back all the memories, and it just makes me feel grateful that I had that opportunity to work on my relationship."

Stacey reflects on The Last Resort experience

Ad

Watching 90 Day: The Last Resort unfold has given Stacey further insight into her journey. She shared that seeing the events play out on screen reinforced the lessons she learned during the retreat. She stated,

"It just makes me feel grateful that I had that opportunity to work on my relationship, and get to make new friends, and meet everybody, and just learn what to do, what not to do."

Ad

When asked to describe the experience in one word, Stacey chose "epic," while Darcey selected "healing." The 90 Day: The Last Resort star underscored the difficulty of the process, explaining,

"You have to be open, you have to be vulnerable, you have to just speak your truth, speak from your heart, and live your life to the fullest."

She emphasized the importance of perseverance, underscoring the need to "never give up on what means the most." While Stacey and Florian decided to stay together, her remarks suggest that their relationship continues to evolve beyond the retreat.

Ad

As she focuses on her personal development, it remains to be seen how this will impact their dynamic moving forward.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All continues on Monday, March 31, at 8 PM ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback