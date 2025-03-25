90 Day: The Last Resort season 2: Which couples are still together?

The recommitment ceremony for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, which aired March 24, 2025, has concluded. It revealed which couples chose to stay together and which ones decided to separate. Two of the six couples who participated in the retreat ended their relationships before the ceremony, while four couples made their final decisions during the event.

Jasmine and Gino, Stacey and Florian, Julia and Brandon reaffirmed their relationships, while Sophie and Rob ultimately parted ways. Their choices followed weeks of therapy sessions addressing infidelity concerns, trust issues, and differing plans, all aimed at determining whether their relationships could be repaired.

Meet the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 couples who are still together

1) Stacey and Florian

Stacey and Florian remained committed to their marriage despite facing accusations of infidelity. During the retreat, Stacey confronted Florian about cheating allegations, which he denied. Leading up to the ceremony, Stacey expressed concerns regarding Florian's level of commitment when she learned he had not prepared written vows.

"I don't know how much thought he's putting into it," she said.

At the ceremony, Florian apologized to Stacey for past mistakes, stating:

"You're my priority in my life. You're my everything in my life."

Stacey acknowledged the difficulties in their relationship and assured him she was not leaving, adding:

"I promise to trust you from now on and let God guide us to the perfect plan."

In a joint 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional, the couple discussed their decision to recommit, with Stacey highlighting that they were setting a new foundation for their future together.

2) Jasmine and Gino

Jasmine and Gino decided to remain together on 90 Day: The Last Resort and continue their open marriage arrangement, though not without hesitation. Gino expressed doubts the night before the ceremony, influenced by conversations with other cast members. He was heard saying, "Matt's out," referring to the third person in their open relationship, leading to a conflict between him and Jasmine.

Despite this, the couple chose to recommit. Gino ultimately agreed to maintain the open marriage arrangement with conditions, stating:

"We have to have in the rules that if you and Matt grow too much of a friendship, or it's affecting our marriage, then I want to be able to avoid the contract."

He acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but said:

"I'll do whatever it takes to have a beautiful relationship like we've never had before."

3) Julia and Brandon

Julia and Brandon, who faced disagreements over family planning and visa-related matters, also chose to continue their marriage. At the ceremony, Julia brought two rocks representing their major issues—her desire to bring her parents to the United States and Brandon's wish to have a child.

During the ceremony, Julia committed to seeking a second medical opinion regarding her fertility and set aside her rock. Brandon, who had initially been reluctant to assist with her parents' visa application, reassessed his position and stated:

"Though it may be difficult for me, I want to help you in any way to get your parents to the U.S."

When discussing his decision in a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional, Brandon explained:

"As I was standing up there in that moment, I think I realized, maybe our relationship at this point is strong enough that we can work through it."

The season concluded with these decisions, and the upcoming Tell All special will provide further updates on the couples' relationships. 90 Day: The Last Resort is now streaming on Discovery+, with the Tell All premiering on TLC on March 31 at 8 PM ET.

