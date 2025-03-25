90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 17 recap: Three couples recommit while one splits in an emotional finale 

The season 2 finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which aired on March 24, 2025, concluded with three couples reaffirming their relationships, while one couple decided to part ways. The episode focused on the final discussions leading up to the recommitment ceremony, where the participants made their ultimate decisions about their futures.

Ad

The events followed weeks of therapy, conflicts, and breakthroughs, with some couples making unexpected choices. Additionally, tensions from unresolved issues surfaced, hinting at potential conflicts in the upcoming tell-all special.

Episode 17 overview of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2

Gino and Jasmine finalize their decision

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda continued their discussions regarding their relationship and the possibility of an open marriage. Jasmine arranged a conversation between Gino and Matthew Branistareanu, the person she wanted to include in the arrangement.

Ad

Trending

During the exchange on 90 Day: The Last Resort episode, Matthew confirmed he and Jasmine met at the gym and had not been intimate. Gino expressed concerns, stating,

“OK, let’s say she’s, you know, starting to fall in love or get this really strong bond with you. Jasmine and I agreed that at that point we would have to end this because we don’t want feelings to get involved or get too emotionally attached to each other.”

Ad

Ad

Matthew agreed to Gino’s terms but expressed disapproval of how he was handling the situation. He found it difficult to watch because, despite acknowledging that Jasmine could be challenging at times, he believed she had "a good heart."

Gino later reflected on their conversation, admitting that he did not appreciate "the way Matt talked" to him.

However, he felt pressured by Jasmine, as Matt was "the only person she wants this open marriage with," and with the recommitment ceremony approaching, he believed he had "no other choice." At the ceremony, Jasmine told Gino,

Ad

“I still don’t know if this is what you want, but anyway, love starts as a feeling but continues as a choice and I find myself choosing you more and more every day.”

Gino responded by stating he did not want to lose her and promised to do what was necessary to maintain their relationship. They ultimately decided against an open marriage and reaffirmed their commitment to each other.

Ad

Sophie and Rob end their relationship

Ad

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra reached their decision at the 90 Day: The Last Resort recommitment ceremony. Beforehand, Rob expressed uncertainty about whether their relationship could continue. He stated,

“This whole time I haven’t been able to get my wife to come home and work on our relationship...I do love Sophie and my heart wants us to work it out, but I guess I’m worried that it just, it’s like too little too late.”

Ad

During the ceremony, Sophie read a letter to her younger self, emphasizing the importance of standing up for herself and recognizing her worth. She expressed that it was essential to remember she was "perfect the way you are" despite any negativity she faced.

She then explained that their marriage was not working, saying,

“Even though who you marry is not your dream man, you is happy with him. For a few years.”

Ad

This led to Rob leaving the ceremony, signaling the end of their relationship.

Stacey and Florian, Brandon and Julia recommit

Ad

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj recommitted to each other on 90 Day: The Last Resort episode. Florian acknowledged his past mistakes and reassured Stacey of his dedication. Stacey responded,

“At times a part of me it feels it’s time to let you go. You will always be in my heart. I’m sorry. Sorry for all the bad times and all the negativity, but I’m not going to leave you.”

Ad

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina also chose to stay together. Julia agreed to compromise on having a child, while Brandon supported her in helping her parents move to the United States.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort episode concluded with the couples reflecting on their experiences and preparing for the next stage of their relationships. The upcoming tell-all special will likely explore the season’s outcome.

90 Day: The Last Resort is now available for streaming on Discovery+. Catch the Tell All special next Monday, March 31, at 8 PM ET on TLC to see the couples reflect on their journeys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback