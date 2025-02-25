"They never listen to my side"—90 Day: The Last Resort Julia on clashing with Brandon and his parents during therapy

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 released episode 13 on February 24, 2025. Titled The Last Judgement, the episode saw a therapy session during which Julia Trubkina addressed her frustrations with her husband, Brandon Gibbs, and his parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs. She stated:

Ad

"Brandon always say how horrible I am, how we have arguments in our home, and they only listen to his side, but they never listen to my side."

The session highlighted ongoing conflicts between Julia and Brandon’s families. Both sides expressed concerns about their relationship dynamics and lack of mutual understanding.

Julia expresses concerns about feeling excluded during a therapy session on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Ad

Trending

During the therapy session on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Julia expressed that she often felt isolated and unsupported by Brandon’s parents, as they prioritized their son's perspective over hers. She explained that she felt his parents treated him differently than they treated her.

Ron and Betty said they always tried to include Julia and care for her. They said:

"Julia, we've always tried to make sure that you felt welcome, that we took care of."

Ad

However, Julia disagreed and explained that she did not feel the same level of care from them as she did from her parents. She emphasized that they were Brandon’s parents, not hers and that she did not see them as a source of personal support.

Ron and Betty expressed that they were hurt by Julia’s perception of their treatment, stating:

"What we're trying to say is, you make us feel like you don't think that we care and love you. That kind of hurts."

Ad

Julia’s decision to bring her parents to the U.S.

Ad

Julia shared that she had taken steps to bring her parents to the U.S. without informing Brandon. The 90 Day: The Last Resort star mentioned:

"I apply documents for my parents, without telling anybody. I have a day for an interview for my parents to come here for a visit."

Brandon and his parents appeared surprised by this news, as they were not aware of her actions. He asked why Julia had not informed him about her decision earlier and expressed curiosity about why he was only learning about it at that moment. Julia responded that she did not feel supported by him and decided to handle the process on her own. She said:

Ad

"Because you don't want to support me. You say you don't go with me. My point I tell you, if you don't go with me."

Brandon had previously expressed concerns about Julia’s plan to bring her parents to the U.S. In a confessional interview on 90 Day: The Last Resort, he stated:

"Julie's been pushing for months that she wants her parents to come and get a visa and come to the U.S. And I've told her repeatedly it's a bad idea."

Ad

His reaction in the therapy session reflected his ongoing opposition to the idea.

Brandon walks out of therapy after accusations

Ad

As tensions escalated on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Brandon brought up past issues in their relationship, including allegations of infidelity. He stated:

"She cheated on me? You know that?"

This allegation surprised both his parents and Julia, leading his parents to ask for clarification. Julia appeared frustrated that Brandon chose to bring up the topic at that moment and questioned why he was mentioning it during the session.

Ad

Following the exchange, Brandon left the session, stating:

"I'm tired. I'm tired, but I'm the one who keeps getting hurt. It's not fair."

Julia, who was disappointed with Brandon's response, said that she felt he dodged confrontation by walking out on their conversation. The session closed with matters left unsettled, as neither side was able to find mutual understanding.

Catch 90 Day: The Last Resort every Monday at 8 PM ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback