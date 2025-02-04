"That's old news"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Brandon finding out Julia kissed someone else

During 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10, which was released on February 3, 2025, Brandon and Julia continued to discuss the latter's revelation that she shared in the last episode. In episode 9. Julia revealed that she had kissed someone, and, in the latest episode, stated that it was five years ago when they were in a long-distance relationship.

Julia explained that she didn't think she would ever move to America at the time and that it was nothing serious. Meanwhile, Brandon claimed that she did the one thing she knew would make him upset.

Fans of the reality show commented on the continuation of Brandon and Julia talking about the kiss online. One person wrote on X:

"So Brandon is annoyed that Julia cheated on his like 4 years ago by kissing some dude? I mean thats old news in my opinion, but if it happened to me I dont know how i would react."

Trending

Expand Tweet

"regardless of whether or not Julia though she would ever come to the USA, her and Brandon were dating AND serious enough for him to file the paperwork. Just say you EFFED UP queen," a fan commented.

"For once Rob makes a good point. Was Julia just trying to alleviate her guilt? Or is she trying to push Brandon further away so she can get a divorce?" a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 felt the couple had the most believable "fake storyline":

"I gotta give it Brandon & Julia. They came in the resort with the most believe fake storyline. I can actually see Julia kissing another dude. The rest of the cast needs to take notes. Come up with better lies," a person wrote.

"Brandon is acting like a 7th grader. She kissed her old boyfriend. Wooo friggin hooo. So childish," a fan commented.

"OMG, Brandon! Julia kissed a guy 5 YEARS ago. The toxicity in your relationship has nothing to do with that," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"what does Brandon have to fix for Julia? Im confused by what she's saying," a person wrote.

"That was confusing cause there is nothing to fix. Thank her for sharing and unburdening her buried guilt. Show her she is still loved by him. So nothing for him to fix," a fan commented.

"And it just hurts"— Brandon reacts to Julia's revelation in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10

In 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10, titled, Lasting Effects, Florian chimed in on Julia's confession and said that kissing was "cheating." Meanwhile, Julia explained that it was when they were in a long-distance relationship and hadn't seen each other for months.

"And I think it is nothing serious," she added.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star added that she and the person met a couple of times but that she thought about Brandon when it happened. She explained that she didn't think Brandon would "come back."

Brandon chimed in on Julia's revelation in a confessional and said he felt "betrayed" by her. The reality star added that Julia had broken the "ultimate thing" and admitted to the one thing she knew he couldn't handle. He noted it was the "worst thing" she could have done.

"And it just hurts. It physically hurts just to think about it," he added.

Julia told him it was five years ago and at the time she didn't think Brandon was serious about their relationship. She added that she didn't think she would move to America and at the time didn't think their relationship was serious.

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on the conversation online and felt like Brandon overreacted to Julia's revelation.

Tune in every Monday at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback