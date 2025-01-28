"I feel betrayed" — 90 Day: The Last Resort star Brandon considers divorcing Julia

The latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which aired on Monday, January 27, 2025, brought intense revelations and emotional moments as couples faced their breaking points. Among the highlights of the episode was Brandon expressing feelings of betrayal after his wife, Julia, confessed to kissing her ex during their time together in Russia.

Brandon, visibly upset, stated,

“My wife, she's one person I should be able to trust. And I feel betrayed right now by that person.”

This admission led him to question the future of their marriage, saying,

“I feel like divorce has become a stronger possibility.”

The 90 Day: The Last Resort episode focused on the couples participating in a tent-building activity as part of a team-building exercise designed to improve communication.

Emotions ran high during a group discussion led by life coach Sarah Malone, as unresolved issues resurfaced. The session highlighted deep conflicts, with Brandon and Julia’s relationship at the forefront.

90 Day: The Last Resort: Julia’s confession leaves Brandon questioning their marriage

During the group discussion following the tent-building activity, Sarah Malone asked the couples to reflect on moments that impacted their relationships. Brandon opened up about a past argument caused by his decision to give his mother a key to their home without consulting Julia. While he acknowledged his mistake, Julia dismissed its significance.

Julia then shifted the conversation to a painful memory, revealing that during Brandon’s visit to her family in Russia, she had reconnected with her ex-boyfriend. She admitted to kissing him, adding,

“This has hurt me for four years.”

Sophie immediately questioned her, asking if she had cheated, to which Julia replied, “Not cheating, but we kissing.” Brandon, visibly distressed, firmly stated,

“That’s cheating.”

He expressed his disappointment, saying he felt betrayed by the one person he should trust.

Recap of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 9

The 90 Day: The Last Resort episode began with the couples engaging in a tent-building activity led by life coach Sarah Malone, who emphasized the importance of teamwork in strengthening relationships. Each couple approached the task differently, revealing underlying dynamics in their partnerships.

Josh and Natalie managed to work together effectively, with Josh taking the lead and Natalie following instructions. Despite the ongoing tension, Josh expressed optimism about their potential to succeed when aligned on common goals.

In contrast, Jasmine refused to assist Gino with the tent, claiming her involvement would lead to further arguments. Sarah pointed out that the task required teamwork, but Jasmine insisted that Gino handle it alone. Florian eventually stepped in to help Gino, prompting Jasmine to make a sarcastic remark about their dynamic, calling them a “new couple.”

During the activity, Rob and Sophie struggled with communication as Sophie felt excluded while Rob dominated the tent-building. Ariela and Bini showed some progress, finding cooperation despite lingering awkwardness. Brandon and Julia added humor, with Julia joking about camping with scorpions and snakes.

Earlier in the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode, tensions escalated during the group discussion when Gino and Sophie confronted their lack of intimacy. Sophie revealed her dissatisfaction with their physical relationship, stating that she needed a real connection and was unhappy with Gino’s suggestion to masturbate.

The conversation took a dramatic turn when Sophie proposed the idea of an open marriage to meet her needs, a suggestion Gino vehemently rejected.

The next episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort will air on Monday, February 03, 2025.

