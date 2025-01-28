90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 9 recap: Jasmine and Gino argue while couples take on a team-building exercise

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 9 aired on Monday, January 27, 2025, bringing an intense installment as couples navigated their strained relationships at the retreat.

In this episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the couples took on a team-building exercise that required them to set up tents together, leading to heightened emotions and conflicts. Jasmine and Gino’s ongoing tension took center stage as their disagreements escalated during the activity, offering viewers yet another glimpse into their challenging dynamic.

The show follows couples at their breaking points, attempting to salvage their relationships through therapy, group exercises, and unique activities, all under the guidance of experts. In this episode, tensions ran high as the couples were tested on their ability to collaborate. The episode also delved into personal conflicts and issues surrounding intimacy, trust, and communication.

90 Day: The Last Resort: What happened in the episode

The episode opened with Sarah Malone, a life coach, introducing the team-building activity. She explained,

“Part of the process of the tent building is I want to see how these couples work together. It also helps them to come together with a common goal so they can focus their energy on something positive.”

The 90 Day: The Last Resort couples set about constructing their tents, with varying degrees of cooperation. Josh and Natalie worked efficiently, despite underlying tension in their relationship. Josh noted,

“There’s definitely tension between Natalie and I. But as soon as they say, go, build your tents... we get the tent up the fastest.”

Meanwhile, Sophie and Rob had difficulty finding balance. Sophie expressed her frustration, saying, “I want to do something." She tried to be involved in the activity but Rob tried to manage the process on his own. The most heated moment of the episode involved Jasmine and Gino. Jasmine refused to assist with the tent, saying,

“I don’t want to help. I mean, if I help, that’s going to cause a problem. He thinks that he can handle everything himself.”

Sarah pointed out to Jasmine that Gino wouldn't be able to set up the tent on his own and emphasized the importance of teamwork. Meanwhile, Florian stepped in to assist Gino, which prompted Jasmine to comment on the situation by implying that Gino seemed more interested in forming friendships and enjoying himself rather than focusing on therapy.

The tent-building exercise was followed by more personal confrontations. Earlier in 90 Day: The Last Resort, while hanging out at the resort, Sophie expressed her dissatisfaction with her relationship with Gino, telling him,

“We fight every [expletive] day. Plus, she doesn’t listen to me.”

This tension carried over into a group discussion, where Sophie addressed Gino about their ongoing issues with intimacy. She expressed frustration, highlighting that despite periods without arguments, their efforts to improve their relationship seemed to fall short. Sophie also brought up Gino’s habit of watching adult content and suggested an open marriage, saying,

“If you cannot give [intimacy] to me, let me find it in someone else.”

Gino, however, stood firm, replying,

“No, no, I’m not going to be in an open relationship. That’s not the kind of relationship I want.”

The exchange in 90 Day: The Last Resort highlighted the ongoing disconnect between the two, with Sophie stating, “I’m not OK with m*******ting," she told him that it would not satisfy her needs. Gino countered,

“Well, then it sounds like we’re not going to be able to be together.”

Other couples also faced challenges with communication and teamwork during the episode. Ariela and Bini managed to make some progress as they worked together, with Ariela acknowledging that sharing a tent might be awkward but noticing slight improvements in their dynamic. Meanwhile, Brandon and Julia lightened the tense atmosphere with humor, as Julia playfully commented,

“Did you ever think you’re going to have a camp with scorpions, snakes, and Natalie?”

The next episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort will air on Monday, February 03, 2025.

