"I think we get triggered" — 90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacey admits therapy was needed to repair her bond with Darcey

Stacey Silva, one of the 90 Day: The Last Resort cast members, admitted that therapy was key to mending her relationship with her twin sister, Darcey Silva, when feuds on the show intensified. In an interview with PEOPLE on March 27, 2025, she mentioned how their exchanges repeatedly caused differences that required professional help.

“I think we get triggered and play the blame game a little bit," she noted.

Both sisters took part in therapy sessions during the retreat, aimed at resolving their long-standing problems.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star explained that the experience was needed for them to rebuild their relationship, while Darcey also emphasized the significance of family and resilience in overcoming their issues.

Stacey Silva reflects on the 90 Day: The Last Resort therapy’s role in rebuilding her relationship with Darcey

Tensions between Stacey and Darcey at the retreat

Darcey also attended the retreat in Arizona, where Stacey was already busy fixing her marriage with her husband, Florian Sukaj. The sisters' relationship was strained when Stacey felt Darcey was intruding too much in her life.

One of the biggest issues of contention was when Darcey would constantly talk to Florian, prompting Stacey to confront her sister.

At one point, Stacey questioned Darcey’s actions, asking,

“Do you want to f**k my husband?”

Darcey protested any wrong motives, stressing that she would never have thought of doing "such a thing in a million years."

The argument between them intensified, with both voicing their worries about their relationship. Darcey stressed the need to end their problems quickly, saying,

“If we don’t fix this now, we’re gone. We’re done.”

Stacey later admitted that their confrontation was one of the most impactful moments of the 90 Day: The Last Resort retreat.

The role of therapy in their relationship

Stacey described the therapy sessions as essential for addressing their conflicts. She noted,

“It was a blessing to have her at the retreat and get some counseling.”

According to Stacey, their time at the retreat helped them reflect on their dynamic and how they could work toward a healthier relationship. Darcey explained that their emotional reactions sometimes led them to blame each other rather than find solutions. She stated,

“At the end of the day, we shouldn’t be doing that. We should just be rising above and being a dynamic duo and a force to be reckoned with.”

The sisters acknowledged that their bond had been strained but recognized that therapy allowed them to communicate more effectively.

Darcey also mentioned that she wanted Stacey to succeed but also needed to feel heard during their discussions.

Moving forward after the retreat

Following their participation in the 90 Day: The Last Resort retreat, both Stacey and Darcey indicated that their relationship had improved. Stacey shared,

“For us, being vulnerable is healing, and this journey was very healing.”

Darcey emphasized that they were dedicated to standing by one another despite their previous issues, stating that ultimately, they "only really have each other" beyond their relationships with their husbands.

She added that resolving their emotional triggers and overcoming their issues had been helpful.

When asked to describe their relationship after the retreat, both sisters agreed on the term "fun-loving." Stacey remarked that after the resort, they were in a "different era" of their lives and were embracing their 50s. Darcey added,

“We elevated for sure. We’re raising the bar. And hopefully, it’s an inspiration to others as well.”

Watch the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All on Monday, March 31, at 8 PM ET on TLC.

