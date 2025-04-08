Chantel Everett, who has appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, recently shared her plans to undergo plastic surgery to remove a birthmark she has hidden for years. The reality television personality, who has expressed her life experiences through several episodes of 90 Day Diaries, openly discussed the impact this birthmark has had on her self-esteem.

In the teaser premiere of 90 Day Diaries released on April 7, 2025, she stated:

“But now, in just a few days, I'm finally getting my birthmark removed by undergoing plastic surgery."

This decision comes after years of covering up the mark and a complicated personal journey following her divorce from Pedro Jimeno in November 2023.

90 Day Fiancé's Chantel Everett announces plastic surgery to remove birthmark

Struggles with concealing the birthmark

For Chantel, the birthmark beneath her navel has been a source of insecurity since her middle school years.

“I think I was in middle school, I think my shirt came up and a boy saw it, and he thought it was disgusting, he started making fun of me,” she explained.

The 90 Day Fiancé star said that this experience led her to start covering the mark with makeup, a habit she maintained for many years.

“From that day forward, I would cover it up with makeup because I still wanted to show my stomach, but I was making sure that I would conceal it.”

Despite trying various methods to eliminate or reduce the appearance of her birthmark, Chantel's efforts were in vain. She mentioned that she had tried "peels, lasers, creams, everything," but none produced the desired results, and she continued to feel embarrassed about the birthmark.

Impact on personal relationships

Chantel also talked about the emotional impact the birthmark had on her life, particularly during her marriage to Pedro Jimeno. The 90 Day Fiancé shared a heartfelt memory of their first intimate moment:

“The first night Pedro and I were ever intimate and he saw my body, he started to cry.”

The experience left her wondering whether Pedro’s reaction was tied to his feelings about her appearance, which only intensified her insecurities.

“In hindsight, I wonder if it was, he was going to be stuck with such an ugly body. That's how I feel,” she said.

The challenges Chantel faced with her birthmark were further heightened by her struggles following her 2022 divorce from Pedro. The 90 Day Fiancé star highlighted how difficult it was to address these feelings while maintaining her public image.

"For the most part, I kept all of my trauma and insecurities around my birthmark close to me and I never explained it or shared it with anybody," she noted.

Moving forward: A new chapter

With the birthmark removal surgery set to take place shortly, the 90 Day Fiancé star expressed both excitement and relief about the change.

“It’s kind of exciting because this could be the last time that I do this ever and that’s amazing,” she remarked.

In addition to her personal growth, Chantel’s decision to undergo surgery also reflects her desire to embrace new beginnings following her divorce. After her marriage to Pedro ended, Chantel explored new romantic connections, including one with soccer player Giannis Varouxakis, who appears in 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day Diaries airs Mondays on TLC.

