Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 was released on May 25, 2025, and saw Mahdi meet his friend Saeed, a day before his wedding to Stevie. The two discussed what happened in the previous episode where Stevie took Mahdi and his friends to watch a Burlesque show.

Mahdi was critical of the idea because he hadn't seen anything of the sort while growing up in Iran, so he said that it was a "culture shock" for him. His friends agreed that it was a poor judgment from Stevie's side.

In episode 15, Mahdi told Saeed that he was going to let these things go and sacrifice for his love because he wanted a peaceful marriage.

"I think I'm kind of showing my love by sacrificing the things that I really need in my life," he said.

Saeed asked him to take more time to reflect on his relationship with Stevie before committing to a marriage. Mahdi agreed and decided to have a conversation with her before the marriage.

What Mahdi and Saeed discussed a day before his wedding on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 15

In the latest episode, Mahdi rhetorically asked Saeed if the Burlesque night was "crazy." Saeed said that he had been in the United States for around 10 years and the events of the night were new even to him.

Mahdi said that before coming to America, he believed that he wasn't a narrow-minded person and that he could adjust to a lot of things. However, the night before, he realized that there were some things he was not going to be okay with.

"The problems that we have, I think I can fix it after the wedding," Mahdi said.

He said he was being hopeful because currently, they didn't have the time to talk about these problems. Saeed asked if Mahdi indeed wanted to address his issues with Stevie after the marriage, because it didn't make sense to him.

In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, Saeed said that he didn't want to sound like he was trying to break up the marriage, he just wanted Mahdi to sort out the issues bothering him.

Later on 90 Day Fiancé, he mentioned the time when Mahdi found out Stevie was bisexual and asked if he had resolved that. Mahdi said that if he asked her about it again, she would tell him that they had already discussed it several times and that he was disrespecting her.

Saeed believed that his friend was compromising and asked Mahdi if he wanted to be with someone he couldn't be honest with. He then noted that he and Stevie didn't seem to be on the same page, like Saeed was with his wife. Mahdi told him that when he was in love with someone, he tried to keep everything at peace.

Saeed then mentioned how Stevie had been keeping secrets from him. The scene flashed back to the times when Stevie revealed certain things to Mahdi, including when she told him about her nude paintings. Fans were also shown the time when Stevie told Mahdi that her dad found out about their relationship one day before Mahdi was scheduled to arrive in the US.

Saeed suggested that Mahdi take time to reevaluate his relationship. Mahdi came to a 90 Day Fiancé confessional to state that he was considering taking Saeed's suggestion. He also noted that he needed to talk to Stevie a little more before they got married.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

