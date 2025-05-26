"Is he insane??"— 90 Day Fiancé fans criticize Sarper's prenup weight clause for Shekinah

90 Day Fiancé season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The episode saw Shekinah and Sarper meet up with the female cast member's friends, however, things took a turn when the topic of a prenuptial agreement was brought up.

Ad

Sarper said that Shekinah wanted a prenup and that he wanted to add a clause in it which would require Shekinah to pay him a fine if she gained weight. He said he would weigh her at the beginning of every month, and if she was over 128 Lbs, she would have to pay him a fine of $1000 per lb.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 commented on Sarper's suggestion online and were critical of the cast member. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Sarper is an ignorant piece of dog sh*t!!! A weight clause in the prenup???? Is he insane???? And Shekinah better NOT even think of doing that.. that is NOT love... that is control & manipulation & if she can't see that the she is even more stupid than she acts!!"

Netizens react to Sarper wanting to weight Shekinah every month after their wedding (Image via X/@GMommie)

"pretty sure sarper wasn’t serious about the weight clause & only crashed out bc 1. he was already uncomfortable being there & 2. shekinah yet again let her friends be inappropriate & doesn’t defend him. if she was really wealthy, a prenup wouldn’t be an afterthought," a fan commented.

Ad

"Sarper had the audacity to ask for a weight clause in the prenup and in front of her friends! Shekinah is a bigger idiot than I thought if she agreed to that!" a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 commented on Sarper and Shekinah's relationship:

"Shekinah has a cult mentality coming from a f*cked up “religion” and is in a new cult with Sarper. They’re both dimwitted vain fools who thrive on drama. I’m surprised she has any friends left," a person wrote.

Ad

"Shrekinah's friends were all about the prenup until Sarper added the $5000/lb fine to the prenup and Shrekinah wants to know where to sign. Now all of a sudden we aren't all about a contract before marriage? That it's about love and not about safety in a divorce?" a fan commented.

"Oh no, it’s Dan the Douche again! These 2 butter eaters are getting married in bed? Regardless of a prenup, if the wedding doesn’t work out, Shekenih will still be financially responsible for Sarper. Although, the prenup best for everyone I think," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 criticized Shekinah's friends:

"Shekinahs friend brings up a prenup in front of everyone, and she sits there like an idiot agreeing and embarrassing Sarper. No wonder he said he'll fine her $1000 for gaining weight. He's pissed," a person wrote.

"WOW! Now you want to bring up a prenup in front of everyone? Or actually, have your friend/business manager bring it up? That's so tacky. Shekinah, you could have done this yourself and had the convo alone. Attacking Sarper like this is wrong," a fan commented.

Ad

"I will weigh you in"— Sarper presents Shekinah with a shocking condition for him to sign a prenup in 90 Day Fiancé season 11

Ad

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 15, Sarper and Shekinah discuss getting a prenup while in the female cast member's friends' presence. Sarper was upset by Shekinah's friends asking about a prenup, although Shekinah believed it was a good idea.

The male 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star said that he was willing to sign a prenup if he could add one specific clause to it.

"I will weigh you in every first week of every month and for every pound you over, I will fine you for $1000," he said.

Ad

While the female cast member immediately agreed to the condition, her friends insisted that she think it over. Dan said that he believed that Sarper was manipulating Shekinah, while the female cast member herself wasn't shocked by it. She explained to her friends that the clause wasn't surprising and explained that she was doing that already.

Comparing Sarper's conditions to everyday chores, she said it was like him telling her to do the dishes while she was already doing them. Dan told her to be serious and said the female 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star was "losing" her mind.

Ad

Ad

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on the prenup clause online and criticized both the cast members.

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 air weekly on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More