"He is obviously trying to interfere in our relationship" — 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper makes a bold claim about Shekinah's friend Dan

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 7 aired on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The reality show follows couples navigating international relationships and visa challenges while deciding whether to marry within 90 days.

In episode 7, Sarper confronted Shekinah's friend, Dan, accusing him of interfering in their relationship. During a heated exchange, Sarper said:

“He is obviously trying to interfere in our relationship.”

Dan questioned Sarper's intentions, bringing up his past and asking whether he truly cared for Shekinah. Tensions escalated as both men stood their ground.

Meanwhile, the episode also focused on Juan and Jessica addressing past issues in their relationship. Jessica admitted to reconnecting with an ex, which led to conflicts with Juan. Additionally, Mark's daughter, Jordan, continued to have difficulty accepting Mina, leading to further tension in their relationship.

What happened between Sarper and Dan in 90 Day Fiancé

Sarper and Dan's confrontation took place during a group conversation in 90 Day Fiancé episode 7. Dan was skeptical about Sarper's intentions with Shekinah, questioning his commitment. Sarper responded by stating:

“You are not her type, you know, you look like a bad boy, but you're a good boy.”

Dan continued to voice his concerns about Sarper's past, warning him not to hurt her. He told Sarper that he didn't want him to treat her like just another addition to his collection. Sarper, however, dismissed the comment, insisting that she was his Barbie.

The conversation grew more tense when Sarper insisted that Dan had no right to interfere in their relationship, stating that he had no authority to guide or protect her. Dan responded, "I mean, I'm her friend," to which Sarper replied:

“Of course you are a friend. You care for her. I understand that. I don’t know if you have feelings for her, by the way.”

In a confessional, Sarper voiced his frustration, saying he was tired of Dan questioning his intentions and involvement in their relationship. He said:

“Old version Sarper, I would bounce him and throw him up. Get him in there and alley-oop him. And he wants me to do such a thing.”

He also described Dan as "a little French baguette non-stop talking."

As the confrontation escalated in 90 Day Fiancé, Dan accused Sarper of lacking clarity about his intentions, stating that he should have a clear understanding of what he wants. He added that if he were in a relationship with her, he would confidently tell her friend:

"‘In 90 days, we’re gonna get married. I know exactly what I want.’ That’s what you should say.”

Before leaving, Dan dismissed Sarper's words, saying:

“I don’t know, guys. For me, Sarper, I'm sorry, but all of what you're saying right now just sounds like full of s**t. I don't buy that, and I'm kind of annoyed, so I’m just gonna go.”

What else happened in the 90 Day Fiancé episode

90 Day Fiancé episode 7 also followed Juan and Jessica as they worked through past issues. Juan, who moved from Colombia to Wyoming for Jessica and their son, was upset to learn she had reconnected with her ex while they were apart. Jessica admitted she developed feelings during a rough patch but assured Juan it meant nothing. Despite concerns, Juan reaffirmed his commitment.

Meanwhile, Mark's fiancée, Mina, struggled to get along with his daughter, Jordan. Jordan felt Mina should make more of an effort, while the latter remained distant. Their tension continued, with Mark trying to mediate but making little progress.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

