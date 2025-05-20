"It’s just a control thing" — 90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah calls out Sarper during tense confrontation with Dan

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 14, which aired on May 18, 2025, Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven’s relationship faced significant strain as they prepared for their wedding. Sarper sought feedback from Shekinah about his recent comedy show, during which he had insulted her ex, Dan. Shekinah responded that Sarper "could’ve done without" targeting her friend in his routine.

This comment led to a tense confrontation between the two, as Shekinah expressed her discomfort with Sarper’s attempts to control her friendships. In a confessional, Shekinah revealed her frustration,

“It’s so annoying that Sarper still can’t handle me telling him directly what I need him to do. It’s just a control thing,” she shared.

Sarper insisted Shekinah cut Dan out of her life, claiming that she could not remain friends with someone she had dated. Shekinah disagreed, defending her connection with Dan and added that their relationship was not romantic.

Sarper’s insistence on dictating her personal relationships and boundaries led to escalating tensions between the couple, which led Sarper to confront Dan directly. Their conversation ultimately ended with both men acknowledging their mutual disrespect, agreeing to leave things "even" for the time being.

Sarper asked Shekinah to cut ties with Dan before confronting him in 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé star Sarper told Shekinah that Dan should no longer be part of her life and argued that maintaining a friendship with someone she had dated was unacceptable. He insisted that Dan’s continued presence in her friend group was a problem and suggested it was affecting their relationship.

Shekinah pushed back, stating that her history with Dan was not romantic and clarified that they had never been physically involved. She also reminded Sarper that Dan had attended his comedy show to support him, despite being the subject of jokes.

Sarper believed Dan’s actions were not genuine and said he viewed Dan as someone trying to play the victim. He told Shekinah, “Wherever he comes, he caused a problem for me,” and felt the need to address the situation directly.

Sarper later visited Dan at his house, claiming he wanted to resolve the issue the “modern way” but also hinted that, under different circumstances, he might have taken a more physical approach.

Dan was surprised by the visit but agreed to hear Sarper out. He expressed confusion over Sarper’s decision to insult him publicly but stayed calm, stating he was open to having a conversation to clear the air in 90 Day Fiancé.

Dan and Sarper confronted each other and agreed to call it even in 90 Day Fiancé

During their meeting, Sarper admitted that the jokes he made at the comedy show were intentional and described them as “revenge.” He told Dan that all he expected was respect and claimed that Dan had overstepped by continuing to be involved in Shekinah’s life. Dan responded by pointing out Sarper’s behavior during the show, calling it insecure and unnecessary.

“Your stand-up comedy, that just showed like, how insecure and jealous person you are,” Dan told him.

Dan further added,

“What do you think? You think you’re the only bad boy here? Trust me, I can be a very bad boy.”

Sarper acknowledged that Dan was “brave” for what he said and explained that, if they were in Turkey, the conversation might have gone differently. He added that he stayed calm only because of Shekinah and the risk of deportation if he acted out.

Despite the tension, both men agreed that they had offended each other and decided to let it go — at least for the moment.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air every Sunday on TLC.

