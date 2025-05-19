I'm convinced 90 Day Fiancé star Mark is a good man after he agreed to adopt Mina's son Clayton

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released its latest episode on May 18, 2025. Titled All's Fair in Love and War, the segment saw Mina reunite with her sister, Alex. It also saw Mina trying on her wedding dress and Mark including an additional clause to legally adopt Mina's son, Clayton, in their prenup. It was a significant moment for Mina because it showed how much Mark cared about her son.

Mina had to come to the United States of America without her son, Clayton, because of issues with his passport. The decision to leave Clayton behind in Paris was difficult, which Mark knew. He was unwilling to let Mina suffer and her son grow up in the absence of a father.

In one of the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé, Mina asked Mark to legally adopt her son if he wanted her to sign the prenup. Mark agreed, saying he was already planning to adopt him.

In the latest episode, Mark added the additional clause regarding Clayton's adoption in the prenup, impressing Mina and proving he harbored good intentions toward Clayton, even if he was not Mark's biological son. Watching Mark take the initiative to adopt Clayton illustrates that he truly considers Clayton his own son.

Despite the rumors surrounding the authenticity of his relationship with Mina, Mark, by agreeing to adopt Clayton, proved that he was serious about his intentions with Mina. I firmly believe the 90 Day Fiancé star is a good person because he not only loves Mina but also her son as his own. It shows that he worries about Clayton's future like a father would.

Mark's intentions have been pure, and he genuinely understands how important it is for a child to have a father figure in their life growing up. Apart from the adoption, his overall treatment of Mina has me convinced that he is a good person.

"We're all one big happy family" — 90 Day Fiancé star Mark wishes for Clayton to join him and Mina in the States as soon as possible

In an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiancé, while discussing the pending work for the wedding, Mina told Mark that she wanted Clayton to be there on her big day. She then stated that she would sign the prenup only after Mark agreed to officially adopt Clayton as his son. Mark responded, saying:

"I already was planning to adopt Clayton."

The 90 Day Fiancé alum added that he went around telling people that Clayton was his son. Mina was pleasantly surprised to hear that and was relieved to know her son would not feel abandoned. To hear that Mark had already planned for Clayton's adoption shows how kind-hearted he is.

This illustrates that Mark is neither self-centered nor focused only on his relationship with Mina. He worries about her family as his own as well as her emotional happiness, which shows he puts them before himself.

Mark even got emotional, saying he disappointed Mina by not bringing Clayton to the States sooner. While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, he said:

"No second did I not want to adopt him. A 100%. I want him to grow up with a father and a role model. I have an amazing dad. For a kid to have a father that teaches him the importance of things in life and the values of life, to me, is the most important thing in life. So, I just want to do that for Clayton."

Mark's intentions with Clayton demonstrate that he is a genuine person without malicious schemes, like some 90 Day Fiancé stars turn out to be. He wholeheartedly wants to be Clayton's father.

In the May 18 episode of the TLC series, Mark proved he was serious about adopting Clayton by including the adoption clause in the prenup. While speaking to the cameras, Mark explained the clause was not a condition for him to get Mina to sign the prenup and added:

"This is good for Mina. It's good for Clayton. It's good for Maria, me, we're all one big happy family, and that's what I wanted all along. So, this is a win-win for both of us."

In a May 15 Instagram post, Mark uploaded photos of Clayton and wrote in the caption that the work to "get Clayton to the USA" was "coming together so beautifully." He added that the adoption process would begin as soon as he came to the States, and added that he knew how much Mina missed him.

It further shows that Mark's affection is not a facade that he put up for the cameras. It is as genuine as it can be from his end. Thus, I am convinced Mark is a good person who is trustworthy and responsible.

Stream 90 Day Fiancé episodes on Hulu.

