90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9— Meet the couples set to return to screens

After months off the air, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is officially returning with a new season premiering Sunday, July 6, 2025. Season 9 brings back eight couples who have previously shared their relationship journeys in the franchise.

The returning couples this season are Gino and Jasmine, Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Georgi.

Viewers will follow their latest developments as they face significant life changes and relationship challenges, and, for the first time, interact with each other’s storylines on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Returning couples in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9

1) Gino and Jasmine

Gino and Jasmine (Image via TLC)

Gino and Jasmine return after their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort. They got married on June 7, 2023, in Michigan, and must deal with a new dynamic now that they are in an open marriage. Season 9 captures their return home and the challenges they face as they try to apply this to their everyday lives.

2) Brandon and Julia

Brandon and Julia (Image via TLC)

Brandon and Julia, who were introduced in season 8, are applying relationship takeaways from The Last Resort. They were married during the pandemic, so now they face fresh challenges. The upcoming season sees them discussing the possibility of starting a family, and a visit from one of Julia's relatives might impact their current dynamic.

3) Tigerlily and Adnan

Tigerlily and Adnan (Image via TLC)

Tigerlily and Adnan had their son, Zeyn Eleven, in August 2024. With Adnan moving to the United States, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 is about him settling into a new culture and life. The story of the couple focuses on how they cope with parenting and the potential challenges of cultural immersion.

4) Kara and Guillermo

Kara and Guillermo (Image via TLC)

Kara and Guillermo return as first-time parents to their son, Nicolas Antonio, born in December 2022. Married since 2021, the couple now balances their evolving roles. This season explores the impact of parenthood on their relationship, including challenges in maintaining both emotional and physical connections.

5) Jovi and Yara

Jovi and Yara (Image via TLC)

Jovi and Yara, from season 8, are settling into their new life in Miami with their daughter, Mylah. Their storyline features interactions with fellow cast members Elizabeth and Andrei, as well as Loren and Alexei. The season explores how relocating and building friendships with other couples affect their relationship.

6) Elizabeth and Andrei

Elizabeth and Andrei (Image via TLC)

Elizabeth and Andrei are preparing for their second child while reconnecting with Jovi and Yara. The couple’s storyline in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 involves adjustments to their shared social circles and the tension that can arise from strong opinions and differing parenting styles. Their dynamic is tested as their relationships with others evolve.

7) Loren and Alexei

Loren and Alexei (Image via TLC)

Loren and Alexei are currently raising three children, with their daughter Ariel Raya joining their two sons. Based in Florida, the couple interacts with other parents from 90 Day. Season 9 explores how their growing family affects their time and priorities, as well as how they manage interactions with fellow cast members.

8) Darcey and Georgi

Darcey and Georgi (Image via TLC)

Darcey and Georgi, who married in November 2023, are featured visiting Georgi’s family in Bulgaria. The season highlights Darcey’s approach to meeting her in-laws and the potential challenges of navigating cultural expectations and family dynamics during their trip.

Catch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on July 6 on TLC.

