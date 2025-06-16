"Looks sad & miserable"— 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Shawn Finch confronting Alliya about the wedding drama

90 Day Fiancé season 11 aired its season finale this week on Sunday, June 15, 2025, on TLC. The segment explored the aftermath of Shawn and Alliya's wedding day, where Shawn revealed that in light of the wedding day drama and Alliya being two hours late, they slept in separate rooms.

The day after the wedding, Shawn spoke with Alliya about what had happened and told her that his mother needed to go to the hospital, asking her why she had been so late. Alliya mentioned that she was unaware Shawn's mother was at the wedding. He then asked her why she hadn't called, to which Alliya replied that she felt frozen and didn't believe her husband appreciated her.

Fans online reacted to Shawn confronting Alliya for being late to their wedding. One person wrote on X:

"I don’t know why Shawn went through with the wedding bcuz he looks sad & miserable."

"Not sure why Shawn went through with this wedding. He’s been questioning this relationship for a long time. But Aliyah, hun, why were you SO LATE? That was not a great way to start a marriage," a fan commented.

"No sh*t. She lacks compassion and empathy. It’s all about what she wants now. Shawn is an afterthought," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 wondered why Shawn went ahead with the wedding:

"So the day after the wedding Shawn & his bride are still not speaking? Anyone else wondering why he married her in the first place? He doesnt love her. He doesnt want to be with a woman. He barely even likes her. Why did he marry her?" a person wrote.

"At this point Shawn, you’re an older man that married someone half your age so now you have to deal with it. Aliyah will not be taking care of you when you’re 80. I guarantee it," a fan commented.

"Aliya … you need to come down from “Lala land” no pun intended, but the world will and not revolve around you hun! Shawn has compromised with the whole switcharoo u sprung on him , no it’s ur turn to show him some respect," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 further said:

"Shawn is mad that Alliya didnt seem to be worried about his mother when she fell. Shawn, Alliya doesnt even care about you. She only cares about your money. Why would she care about your mom?" a person wrote.

"Shawn was looking for a reason to end the relationship with Alliyah...and shechabded it to.him on a silver platter..." a fan commented.

What happened between Shawn and Alliya in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 finale?

In the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 finale episode, Alliya asked about Shawn's mother and told him she felt worried and anxious. Shawn told the cameras that his mother needed to be taken to the hospital after the wedding, and because he was angry at his wife for being two hours late to the wedding, the newly married couple slept in separate rooms.

He told his wife that his mother refused to go to the hospital because she didn't want to miss the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 couple's wedding, and Alliya was nowhere to be found for two hours.

"You took all the joy out of it for me," he said.

Shawn told the cameras that he wondered why Alliya wasn't more concerned about his injured mother than about her dress, and he mentioned that this bothered him as much as her lateness. He told her that maybe she should have left her dress on the floor and come over, while Alliya explained that nobody told her that Shawn's mother was there.

Alliya said that although she was late, she was worried about him and his mother. Shawn then asked why she hadn't called him to let him know about the delay. The 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star Alliya said that she felt "frozen inside" and lost in the moment.

"And I saw that you were not appreciating the day because of everything that was happening and that was disappointing," Alliya said.

Alliya told the cameras that she would have loved for her husband to support her even if the circumstances were bad. She added that she and the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star were "just different," and she was worried about them. Shawn felt that it was always about Alliya and told her that if that behavior continued, he would find it difficult to love her.

Alliya apologized to the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 cast member, and Shawn remarked that although he was "super generous," if he felt someone was taking advantage of it, he would typically remove himself from the situation.

"I just feel wrong and small," Alliya said in a confessional.

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 are available to stream on TLC.

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More