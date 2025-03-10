90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 4 recap: Shawn opens up about his relationship with Alliya while Greg and Joan have a discussion

90 Day Fiancé season 11 aired episode 4 on March 9, 2025, on TLC. The latest episode continued to follow the couples as they navigated their relationships and new beginnings.

Shawn opened up about his history with Alliya, revealing the challenges they faced due to her visa status. Meanwhile, Greg talked to Joan about his job decision, leading to concerns about their financial future.

The episode introduced Alliya as a 25-year-old trans woman from Brazil and Shawn as a 62-year-old living in West Hollywood. The show also highlighted tensions between Greg and his mother, Lucille, over Joan’s habits.

Additionally, other couples, including Mahdi and Stevi, faced their own struggles, with Mahdi feeling uneasy about his new life in the US. The episode showcased ongoing conflicts and difficult conversations among the cast members.

What happened in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 4?

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 4, a flashback scene was played of Shawn and Alliya’s relationship, showing a moment of tension after their wedding. Shawn questioned Alliya, saying,

“Like, how could you do this to me when I’ve done so much for you?”

He mentioned waiting outside in “104-degree temperature” for what felt like an hour. Alliya responded,

“I think I was like frozen inside, and I was just getting lost. I don’t know what was happening, not having it. Everything just became like everything was falling apart.”

In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, Alliya admitted to struggling. She expressed that she should be happy and living her fairy tale, but instead, she felt alone in a foreign country with no one to rely on. She added that things were not as she had imagined, making everything feel uncertain.

The episode then showed a scene from three months earlier, where Alliya was trying on wedding dresses. Shawn explained that when they first met, Alliya had not transitioned. He said,

“I’m mourning the loss of the first chapter, and now it’s this metamorphosis has happened. So, I want to focus my energy on what is and not what was.”

Shawn revealed that Alliya’s visa was not approved yet, but her interview was scheduled for the next day. He mentioned that they had tried several visa applications but had no success.

Alliya, who had initially begun the process under her former name, Douglas, worried that this could affect her chances. She debated whether to attend the interview using her previous identity, saying,

“I know that going as myself endangers my chance to be approved, but the most important thing in life for me is to be authentic.”

Meanwhile, Greg and Joan had an important conversation about their financial situation. Greg revealed that he declined a State job for their future plans, to which Joan responded,

“Okay, I appreciate that, but I don’t see the reason you had to decline that job. We need the money.”

A flashback scene from 90 Day Fiancé showed Greg’s mother questioning him about his decision. She asked him if he had heard back from the New York State job, and Greg admitted,

“Yeah. Yeah. Yeah, I didn’t tell you. They wanted to give me the job, and I decided not to take it.”

His mother disapproved of his decision, questioning why he turned down a New York State Department job. She pointed out that rejecting a stable position, especially with his fiancée arriving soon, might not be wise. Greg admitted,

“In reality, probably not.”

In the later segment of 90 Day Fiancé, Joan echoed her worries, telling Greg she feared ending up without food, shelter, or financial security. Greg reassured her, saying,

“That will never happen. I’m telling you right now I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that there’s always food on the table, so you’re secured.”

In a confessional on 90 Day Fiancé, Greg admitted,

“Joan is reacting how I expected her to. The pressure is tremendous. It’s like a balloon just keeps stretching, stretching, stretching, and about to pop.”

90 Day Fiancé airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

