"This is unacceptable"— 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Alliya being two hours late to her and Shawn’s wedding

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16, Shawn and Alliya got ready to tie the knot after overcoming their differences about signing a prenup. However, the two hit another roadblock as Shawn stood at the altar waiting for his bride-to-be, but the latter was two hours late to her own wedding.

Alliya took her time to get ready while her husband-to-be, his friends, and family waited for her arrival in a hot outdoor location.

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on Alliya being late to her own wedding online and deemed her actions "unacceptable."

"WOW! What a dress Alliya! It's time for you to get to your wedding. You're already late. Trifling. What's up with folks being late to their wedding? This is unacceptable. SMH," one person wrote on X.

"Alliya girl you can’t have your guest waiting 2 hrs after the start time of the wedding. It’s so rude and disrespectful!!! All she thinking about is hair, dress & makeup crazy!!!" a fan commented.

"When you get to the bottom line, this is on Alliya and her helper. She knew what time the wedding was supposed to begin and she still took her time getting ready. There was no sense of urgency from either of them," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 commented on Alliya making her guests wait.

"It was just tasteless. After making people melt in the heat for hours, Alliya rolled up looking like she was wearing a bikini with a sheer coverup," a person wrote.

"Shawn and Alliya's wedding is so far off the rails, Alliya taking forever has to be the last straw of Shawn playing relationship chicken because he was standing up there looking like a fool. You just know he's going to say some real men hurtful drunk stuff," a fan commented.

"Greg is worried that guests will be making their way to their seats as Joan walks down the aisle...hell...guests will be in their caskets as Alliya walks down the aisle!" a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 further said:

"OMG, It looks like Alliya leaves her guests out in the 104 heat as she is 1:45 minutes late? I’m not much for the heat, I would be very uncomfortable It looked like she was dressed in her shear dress as they waited? Should be interesting brother!" a person wrote.

"now alliya, you knew d*mn well it would've been a lot less time doing all that with someone helping her - spent 2 hours to put on a freaking fishnet bikini, girl, gtfos!!" a fan commented.

"No more, I'm done"— Shawn comments on Alliya being late to their wedding in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16, Shawn told the cameras how happy he was that his mother was able to attend his and Alliya's wedding, but worried about her health. He said that as soon as the ceremony was over, he would ask someone to take her to the hospital, however, there was no telling how long that would be since Alliya was still getting dressed.

As Shawn and the guests waited for Alliya, the male 90 Day Fiancé season 11 cast member's mother told a guest that she had told her son not to let the wedding be a repeat of the engagement, which started two hours later than the original plan.

Meanwhile, Alliya put on her dress with the help of her friend and felt more beautiful than ever. She told the cameras that she felt complete and that she couldn't wait to marry Shawn.

However, an hour and fifteen minutes after the wedding was supposed to start, there was still no sign of Alliya, and Shawn started to get impatient. The male 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star joked with his friend that if she took a lot more time, he would get into a runaway car. The guests also started complaining, noting that they didn't know what was going on and were over it.

"Things are feeling out of control and people are melting in 104-degree heat, including my mom. And finally I just said, you know, "No." No more, I'm done," Shawn said as he stormed off.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, and fans took to social media to comment on the wedding.

Tune in next week to see what happens next with Shawn and Alliya on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 on TLC.

