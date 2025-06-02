"Give me a break!"— 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Shekinah tracking Sarper using an AirTag

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16, Sarper needed to clear his mind and went out to get a coffee. However, Shekinah started to worry since she hadn't been able to get in touch with him for an hour and her fiancé wasn't answering his calls. She told the cameras that they were getting late to leave when she remembered that she put an AirTag on his keys.

When asked by the crew why she felt the tracking device on the male cast member, Shekinah hesitantly revealed that Sarper had refused to share his location with her, which made her suspicious. Shekinah followed Sarper to a coffee shop while Sarper expressed concern about Shekinah changing in light of the prenup conversation and told her he was scared of getting married.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 commented on Shekinah's actions online and were critical of her. One person wrote on X:

"An AirTag for keys? Give me a break!"

"Does Shekinah share her location with Sarper or no? If you want someone to share their location with you then you have to take the first step and offer to share your location. If she's not sharing with him then she shouldn't be complaining," a fan commented.

"Shekinah is saying and doing all the right things to make a man not want to marry her," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 called Shekinah's actions "shady":

"So secretly putting an air tag on his keychain isn't secretive or shady?!" a person wrote.

"I will never understand the sharing location, sh*t, maybe it’s because I will be 56 years old the 17th of this month and I didn’t grow up with cell phones and when I was dating, I didn’t have a cell phone. I have never been that insecure in a relationship," a fan commented.

"You turned from loving Sarper to letting your friends blast him all day. Then more questions and things they put at him when she didn't think of any of that before she brought him there. It turned into he does nothing right and you not once standing for him," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 further said:

"Each week I see more and more that Shekinahis the real villain here. I don’t understand why her friends think that Sarper’s the bad guy. She’s the one that’s so dismissive of him and his feelings," a person wrote.

"Shekinah and Sarper. Don't get married. It would be an absolute waste of time and money. Just don't. We don't have the patience," a fan commented.

"He won't share his location with me"— Shekinah reveals why she put an AirTag on Sarper's keychain in 90 Day Fiancé

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11, Shekinah and Sarper were supposed to leave for their wedding venue, but the latter was nowhere to be found. Shekinah grew concerned and told the cameras that the two had gotten into a fight and that he was nowhere to be found for over an hour.

The female 90 Day Fiancé season 11 cast member tried to call Sarper but got no response. As she continued talking to the TLC show's crew, she remembered that she had an AirTag on him. When the crew asked her why she put an AirTag on her fiancé, Shekinah laughed and said that it was in case Sarper lost his eyes. However, when asked for the real reason, she said:

"He won't share his location with me in maps and I think if somebody is that against sharing their location, its kinda suspicous and it feels shady, it feels like they're up to no good," she said.

Fans reacted to Shekinah's behavior online and criticized her for tracking Sarper.

Tune in next week on Sunday, June 8, 2025, to watch what happens next between Sarper and Shekinah on 90 Day Fiancé season 11.

