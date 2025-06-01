"We want to get married" — 90 Day Fiancé star Any introduces her family to Matt and Amani in latest sneak peek

90 Day Fiancé season 11 is set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, June 1, 2025, on TLC. In the upcoming segment, Any takes a huge step in her relationship with Matt and Amani by introducing them to her family, as teased by a sneak peek uploaded on the show's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In the preview clip, Any attempts to tell her aunt about her relationship with Matt and Amani but the latter gets a coughing spell due to how nervous she feels. As Any continues talking to her aunt, she tells her that Matt is her boyfriend and that Amani is her girlfriend.

"We want to get married," she adds.

Seeing the shocked looks on Any's family members' faces, Amani says in the confessional that she could tell Any was flustered while the rest of the family was shocked.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Shawn and Alliya's wedding day is derailed by unforeseen circumstances; Any comes clean to her family; Greg panics over a scheduling disaster; Jess is blindsided by Juan's last-minute demands; Sarper goes missing; Mina gets devastating news."

Any tells her aunt she wants to get married to Amani and Matt in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11's upcoming episode, set to air on Sunday, June 1, 2025, Any met her aunt, brother, and sister-in-law. She told her aunt that Matt was her boyfriend and that she wanted to introduce him and Amani to her.

Meanwhile, Amani had a coughing spell and had to leave the room briefly. In a confessional, Amani explained that she was "so nervous," and so when she sipped on her drink, it went into the wrong pipe.

"And I cough, and cough, and cough, and it doesn't want to stop," she said.

When the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star Any told her aunt that Matt was her boyfriend, her aunt asked whether Amani was Any's friend. The TLC star told her aunt that Amani was her girlfriend and that she liked women as well.

"They are married. I want to have a relationship with him and her," she explained.

Any's family was taken aback by her revelation and didn't know how to respond. Amani commented on the palpable tension in the air in a confessional and said that Any's aunt looked angry.

Any's aunt asked how it was possible and questioned whether the three of them would be in a relationship together.

"I don't understand what's going on. I can see Any getting flustered. The brother and the wife are just like eyes wide open, completely shocked, and then aunty here just completely shuts down, she's not even looking at us," Amani said to the camera.

What happened between Ani, Matt, and Amani in the previous episode?

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 15, Any brought one of her friends to help her communicate with Amani and Matt better about what had happened in episode 14 and why she hadn't told them what her old name was.

She recalled their conversation with her ex-boyfriend, Rey, and said that he had lied to them about many things. She said her name was Brenda Anahi and that although she wanted to tell them her full name, she didn't think it was important in the beginning.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 11 cast member revealed that she was a victim of abuse in her previous marriage and had to get a restraining order against her ex-husband.

Matt asked whether Any's divorce was finalized, and the latter said that she had her papers. She also said that when one person wanted a divorce, while the other didn't, there were typically a lot of investigations.

"It took a lot of work to obtain this paper. A lot of years, a lot of tears," she said.

Any was able to resolve her issues with Matt and Amani and is set to introduce her partners to her aunt in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16, which is set to air on Sunday, June 1, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

