90 Day: Hunt For Love star Elise Benson stuns with confession about five proposals and three engagements

During an upcoming episode preview of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Elise Benson made a statement that caught the attention of her castmates and viewers alike. Elise revealed she has been proposed to five times and engaged three times, offering a glimpse into her dating history.

The confession came just days after the premiere of the new TLC spinoff, which aired on May 26, 2025. Elise, a model originally from Massachusetts who now lives in Miami Beach, shared the information during a group conversation that led to reactions from fellow contestants.

Elise opens up about her relationship history on 90 Day: Hunt for Love

In a preview for the 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode 2, Elise is seen speaking with other contestants during a casual group setting when cast member Rocky asks about her longest relationship. Instead of giving a timeline or a specific partner, Elise states,

“I’ve been proposed to five times. I’ve been engaged three times.”

Her delivery is met with surprise, and Rocky responds by jokingly suggesting she should "keep the rings." The moment quickly gained attention among the cast, especially from Jeniffer, who commented in a confessional about Elise’s confidence and behavior on the show.

"I don't think Elise looks like an insecure person. She's super hot. She was making out with Rob on the first night," Jeniffer said.

Elise's current dynamics on 90 Day: Hunt for Love

In the 90 Day: Hunt for Love season premiere, Elise made her first appearance during the cast’s initial night in Mexico. The show brought together singles from the 90 Day Fiancé universe, along with new participants like Elise, for a dating retreat aimed at forming new romantic connections.

Elise joined events such as a masquerade party and group conversations, where her personality and openness quickly made an impression. During one segment, Elise spoke openly about having visited the same resort previously with an ex and mentioned details from that experience, while other contestants were forming initial connections or catching up with familiar faces,

Elise participated in the group’s first speed dating session, which took place in a hot tub as part of the retreat’s structured activities.

Elise and Rob’s early connection

Elise shared one of the first romantic moments of the season when she kissed Rob Warne, a returning cast member from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The kiss occurred during the masquerade party on night one, after Elise complimented Rob and expressed interest.

Although Rob admitted in a confessional that he had hesitations, the two proceeded to share a kiss, making it one of the earliest connections in the retreat. Elise later addressed the kiss in an interview, stating she was unaware Rob was still legally married at the time. According to her, Rob did not disclose many details about his previous relationship with Sophie Sierra, saying,

"He had told me he was with Sophie. I don’t know if he specifically said her name. He had told me he was with her... I didn’t really know that much. I heard it was not a good split and that’s kind of all I had known."

She added that she joined the show with the intent of forming a genuine relationship and described her interest in long-term commitment, including marriage and children.

90 Day: Hunt for Love airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

