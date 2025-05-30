"Very chaotic": 90 Day: Hunt for Love star Tim shares the tension of an unexpected encounter with ex Jeniffer on the show

The new season of 90 Day: Hunt for Love premiered on Monday, May 26, 2025. The show introduced viewers to a group of 90 Day alum singles hoping to find romance on the beaches of Mexico. Among them was returning cast member Tim, who found himself in a situation he had not anticipated.

During an interview with Access Hollywood on the same day, Tim reflected on his experience and the surprise reunion with his ex-girlfriend Jeniffer.

“I’m an online dating kind of guy, so, yeah. Jeniffer was definitely unexpected and uh, you know, you’ll see it was, uh very chaotic for me,” he said.

Apart from Tim and Jeniffer, the other cast members of the show include Courtney Reardanz, Chantel Everett, Tiffany Franco, and Colt Johnson, among others.

Unexpected arrival of his ex, Jeniffer, shifts Tim’s journey on 90 Day: Hunt for Love

Tim joined 90 Day: Hunt for Love with the expectation of enjoying a lighthearted experience among fellow singles. He explained that he joined the show since he was single and "it sounded like a really fun time in Mexico" where he would meet other singles. He noted that it wasn't something he was going to turn down.

However, upon arrival, he saw that his former partner, Jeniffer was also one of the cast members of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which changed the tone of his journey. He told Access Hollywood that seeing his ex "changed the whole vibe."

“I saw Jeniffer and I was encountering Ex Jeniffer just like changed the whole vibe man,” he said in the interview.

He emphasized that Jeniffer was his only ex he wasn't on good terms with and explained that whenever they met each other following their split, it always led to issues. The reality star went on to call the situation "a problem."

The unexpected reunion caused tension right away and affected how Tim interacted with the cast and approached the experience.

The impact on Tim’s plans and mindset

Tim said that he joined the show with a strategy, but Jeniffer’s presence disrupted his intended course as it interfered with his "well-thought-out plan."

He also acknowledged feeling out of practice with in-person dating. The 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 star highlighted how reliant he has become on online platforms. He noted that the last person he dated after meeting in person was in 2008 when he was with Veronica.

“I haven’t done in person dating and god Veronica was the last person I dated that I met in person and that was 2008," Tim explained.

However, Jeniffer's arrival made a strong impression on the other men in the cast. Tim explained that she made an entrance wearing a red dress, which caught the attention of several cast members who expressed a desire to go on dates with her.

Reflecting on his first impression of Jeniffer years earlier, Tim said he initially thought she might be "catfishing" him. He elaborated that this was because he found her appearance unusually attractive for someone he had met online.

He added that his feelings had since changed, saying that since they had "done our thing," and that it had been six years, he wasn't "physically attracted to her anymore."

Hopes for closure and future encounters

Despite the tension, Tim expressed a hope for eventual closure. In his interview, he said that he hoped that one day he would "really love to be able to run into her and it not feel tense."

Still, he acknowledged that no real resolution was achieved during the filming of 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

“Not a lot of resolve… you’ll see on the show it's uh it's pretty pretty uh what you would expect,” he said.

Catch 90 Day: Hunt for Love every Monday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

