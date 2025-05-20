Liz Woods of 90 Day Diaries recently donated her wedding dress to a bridal store, marking a symbolic step in closing a significant chapter of her life. The moment was captured on the season finale of the show, where Liz shared the experience with her daughter, Riley.

Ad

"I would like her to see that that chapter is closed," Liz said.

This act served as both a literal and figurative gesture of moving forward from her past relationship with Big Ed Brown. The donation took place after Liz had kept the dress stored in her trunk for several months.

90 Day Diaries' Liz Woods donates her wedding dress and marks a new beginning with her daughter

The wedding dress donation

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the final episode preview shared by 90 Day Fiancé’s Instagram, Liz Woods is shown in a car with her daughter Riley. Riley asks where they are headed, and Liz explains they are on their way to a bridal store to "donate" her wedding dress.

Throughout the drive, the conversation between mother and daughter reinforces Liz’s intentions. During a 90 Day Diaries confessional segment, Liz explained,

“I’m donating my wedding dress today. It has been in the back of my trunk for months. From the moment I left, Arkansas.”

Ad

She acknowledged mixed feelings about the act, adding,

“It’s going to be a bittersweet moment for sure. Even though it’s for the best that Ed and I are over, I had a lot of hopes and dreams for this dress.”

Her statements emphasized the emotional connection tied to the gown, but also her need to move forward. She added in her 90 Day Diaries confessional,

Ad

“I don’t want to hold on to a dress that I was going to wear for somebody else when I am madly in love with somebody new.”

Context of Liz Woods’ Past Relationship

Liz Woods appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alongside Big Ed Brown. Their relationship lasted three years but ended when Big Ed called off their wedding. During the show, Liz faced accusations from Ed, including claims of infidelity and questions about her sexuality.

Ad

Ad

Despite these challenges, she had initially planned to marry him. The relationship’s end prompted Liz to seek love elsewhere. Following her split from Big Ed, Liz introduced a new partner, Jayson Zuniga, during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 Tell All.

Jayson publicly criticized Big Ed's treatment of Liz. However, Liz later removed photos of Jayson from her social media and confirmed no infidelity on his part, though the relationship ended. The reasons for their breakup were not publicly disclosed.

Ad

In her 90 Day Diaries confessional, Liz shared her intentions moving forward:

“Riley deserves to see her mom in a healthy relationship, to be loved and yeah, Riley just saw the worst. So. I do want her to know that she’ll never see that again.”

Liz concluded the latest episode by expressing the importance of presenting a healthy relationship model for her daughter, Riley. She noted,

Ad

“And we're going to move forward together. I'm just ready to let go of the past.”

Liz’s new relationship and moving forward

Ad

After breaking up with Jayson, Liz began sharing Instagram posts in April, hinting at a new romance, including bike rides and meals. Though she hasn't called him her boyfriend, the posts suggest a growing relationship.

She’s also shared Stories showing them together—one where she called herself a “passenger princess” during a bike ride, and another from a restaurant in Washington featuring both of their helmets.

90 Day Diaries is available for streaming anytime on Hulu and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More