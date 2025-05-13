90 Day Diaries season 6 episode 10 recap: Tiffany decides to date again as Jenny and Sumit move in with his parents

On May 12, 2025, in season 6, episode 10 of 90 Day Diaries, titled "Dear Diary, It's All About Me," viewers saw important moments in the lives of some of the stars of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Following her weight loss and a breakup with Ronald Smith, Tiffany Franco is open to dating again. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, on the other hand, take a big step by moving in with their parents.

The 90 Day Diaries episode shows how the continuous adaptation and transformation that the individuals are undergoing while managing their private lives after the breakup or following a life-altering decision is happening.

Episode 10 overview of 90 Day Diaries season 6

Jenny and Sumit move in with his parents

Jenny and Sumit plan a vow renewal ceremony to mark their third anniversary. While preparing for this special moment, the couple discusses the possibility of living with Sumit’s parents. Sumit shared with Jenny,

“You will get a best friend forever with my mother. Like, you don’t have any other friend and, you know, like who don’t want to live with their best friend.”

Though initially hesitant, Jenny agreed to the plan, and the couple proceeded with their ceremony. During the renewal of vows, Sumit's mother gave Jenny an anklet, which was a sign that she had accepted Jenny as her daughter-in-law. To make the event even more special, the 90 Day Diaries star told his parents that he and Jenny had decided to live with them.

Tiffany embraces a new chapter and considers dating again

Tiffany Franco, one of the household names of the 90 Day Fiancé series, has undergone a dramatic transformation after her breakup with Ronald Smith. Shedding more than 100 pounds, she describes the ordeal of her previous relationship and how it influenced her decisions. Tiffany had to say,

“When I separated from Ronald and came back to America, I remember feeling like, burnt out. I think at that point I was weighing like 300 pounds and I decided to schedule my weight loss surgery."

In addition to her physical makeover, Tiffany also deals with being a mother to her 14-year-old son, Daniel. In a discussion with him, Tiffany attempts to give him relationship advice, urging him to slow down and get to know the individual he is interested in. Daniel, showing a maturity well beyond his years, retorts,

“You just got to like, you just got to take your time because you never know, like, who that person will be. And you got to, like, see who that person truly is.”

The 90 Day Diaries episode also highlights Tiffany’s contemplation of dating again. While meeting with her mother, Tiffany revealed her hesitation, stating,

“With Daniel, as much as I tried to hide it, he could see what I was going through. With Ronald, I was just trying to stay, to make it work for the kids and for the marriage and for the family.”

However, the 90 Day Diaries star remains open to the idea of dating when she feels ready, focusing on finding a good match.

Caesar’s Continued Search for Love

Caesar Mack, another 90 Day Fiancé star, is also looking for love. Having had his fling with Ukrainian bodybuilder Alona, Caesar moves to Jacksonville, North Carolina, and meets with acquaintances who arrange a double date for him.

The date takes place at a local ceramics class, where Caesar and his date, Desiree, have a conversation about dating in the area. When asked about the challenges of dating in North Carolina, Desiree shared that she had “sworn off dating apps,” which sparked a lighthearted conversation between the two. During the date, Caesar attempted humor to break the ice, mentioning,

“Well I had like a Japanese sex doll and I had her for like, two, three months.”

Despite the joke, he felt a positive connection with Desiree and expressed his interest in seeing her again. Desiree reciprocated his feelings, and the two planned for a second date, marking a potential new beginning in Caesar’s search for companionship.

Watch new episodes of 90 Day Diaries Mondays at 8 PM ET on TLC.

