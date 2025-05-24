"He love life": Mahogany Roca pays tribute to late 90 Day Fiancé star and ex, Ben Rathbun

Ben Rathbun, known from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, died on May 19, 2025, after battling stage 4 stomach cancer. After his passing, an unverified Instagram account believed to be Mahogany Roca’s, his ex-wife and former co-star posted several tributes following his passing. In her messages, she wrote:

"He was a peace maker, a child of God, he love life, he love love life, an angel in real person, in not lying."

These posts included private photos and statements addressing the 90 Day Fiancé star's character and faith, as well as requests for privacy and an end to rumors about his life.

Mahogany Roca honors late husband, 90 Day Fiancé star Ben Rathbun’s life and legacy

Mahogany’s public tribute to Ben Rathbun

Following Rathbun’s death, an Instagram account allegedly belonging to Mahogany Roca shared several posts honoring him. The posts included photos of the couple together, depicting moments of their private life.

Mahogany acknowledged the difficulty of sharing their private lives with the public while grieving, and wrote:

"I love you more than anyone, I love you forever and ever...I’m crying writing this but I still don’t know how tell internet about his privacy life and my privacy life."

In her tribute, she emphasized Rathbun’s character and also asked followers to stop spreading rumors, stating,

"No one can’t talk bad, Anymore! He was and is INNOCENT OF EVERYTHING... Please, for my peace! No more speculation about his life."

Ben Rathbun’s illness and final days

Ben Rathbun was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer at the end of 2024. Reports indicate that he spent his final days surrounded by family, including Mahogany, at their home in Greencastle, Indiana.

The cancer diagnosis came after a period of health struggles that were not publicly detailed before his passing.

Throughout his illness, the 90 Day Fiancé star received support from Mahogany, who described the challenges of caregiving in her posts. In another Instagram post, she shared,

"And when this happened, I slept in hospitals with you, I tried to give you my love even though it made me helpless, I miss you so much my love."

She also mentioned personal reflections about their life together, recalling daily moments such as breakfasts in bed and his habit of playing Christian songs. She wrote,

"Every morning, your breakfasts in bed, your kisses, your smiles and your beautiful blue eyes, you played Christian songs."

Relationship background and public life

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca met online and appeared together on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Rathbun was a divorced father of four at the time, and Mahogany was originally from Peru.

Their courtship raised some concern among viewers and family due to her reluctance to appear on video calls. Despite this, the couple met in person, married, and shared parts of their relationship publicly.

During the show and subsequent appearances, Rathbun spoke about their civil ceremony and plans for a religious wedding.

He also discussed the difficulties they faced, including his job search and financial strains. Rathbun stated on 90 Day Diaries in February 2024,

"We’re just going through a really difficult transition... Things are extremely tight now and I’m doing everything I can right now to pay all the bills and for my next trip to Peru."

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 PM ET on TLC.

