"I'm stuck here"— 90 Day Fiancé star Mahdi admits doubts over relationship with Stevi ahead of their wedding day

In episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé season 11, which aired on May 25, 2025, Mahdi addressed concerns by talking to his friend, Saeed, about his relationship with Stevi just one day before their wedding. In a confessional during the episode, he stated,

"This is so important to me that I know everything about her before the wedding, because after the wedding, I have these thoughts that I'm stuck here, and I can't do anything about it, and those thoughts are so strong in my brain."

Mahdi explained his uncertainty regarding unresolved issues and the cultural differences present in their relationship as they approach marriage.

Communication and secrecy concerns in Mahdi and Stevi’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé

Unresolved issues before the wedding

Mahdi acknowledged ongoing problems with Stevi that remained unaddressed immediately before their wedding day. He explained that he wants to resolve the "problems" they have and is hopeful that he can fix them after the wedding. Saeed questioned the decision to delay resolving these matters, stating in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional,

"I don't want to look like I'm insisting or I'm trying to break up this marriage. I just want him to know that if there are issues that are bothering him, he'd better want to get them sorted out before the wedding."

Regarding Stevi’s bisexuality, Mahdi expressed reluctance to revisit the topic. He explained,

"Right now, if I ask her, she's going to be like, 'I have told you multiple times. Now you're not respecting me.' So I'm just trying to respect her."

Mahdi explained his desire for clarity in Stevi’s insistence regarding their issue that had already been discussed.

Cultural adjustment challenges

Mahdi’s experience of adapting to the United States has involved cultural differences that impacted his social interactions. During his bachelor party, he left early due to feeling overwhelmed. He said,

"It was just too much. Like, everything, everything was just too much, so I had to take a break."

Saeed commented on the choice of venue, stating,

"I don't know whose idea it was to take everybody to that club, especially after Mahdi talked about his concerns about Stevi being bisexual."

The 90 Day Fiancé star described the event as the biggest "culture shock" he had encountered since arriving in the U.S. Saeed added that Mahdi was too culturally overwhelmed to think clearly, reflecting the intensity of Mahdi’s reaction to the party environment.

Communication and secrecy issues

Mahdi discovered that Stevi had not previously shared certain information with him, such as her nude portrait paintings. When he asked if she had painted a particular person, Stevi confirmed this and explained that she did not consider it a "big deal," which is why she had not mentioned it before.

Saeed raised concerns about secrecy, saying, "What I'm concerned with is that she's been keeping secrets from you." Mahdi described his approach to their relationship in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, saying,

"When I love someone, I always try to keep everything smoothly and peacefully... I think I'm kind of like showing my love by sacrificing the things that I really need in my life."

Saeed emphasized the potential consequences of ongoing compromise, warning,

"You don't want to live the rest of your life compromising for the sake of making her happy."

Mahdi replied that he did not want to feel "trapped" after the wedding.

90 Day Fiancé is available for streaming on Hulu and Max.

