⁠90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah being onboard with Sarper's shocking weight gain clause made me lose my mind

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 15, Sarper and Shekinah met with the latter's friends, where a conversation about getting a prenup ahead of their wedding caused tension between the group. Sarper was upset that his fiancée's friends brought it up, and in response to what he considered an absurd request, pitched a clause he wanted in the prenuptial agreement.

He told his bride-to-be that if she went over her target weight, he would have to pay a fine of $1000 for every pound she gained, and Shekinah was onboard with the same. While justifying the same to her friends, she said that it was like him telling her to do the dishes while she was already doing them, since her weight was something she actively worked on.

Sarper's request and Shekinah's willingness to agree to the condition left me shocked. I believe it showcases what is fundamentally wrong with their relationship, with Sarper wanting to take full control of his fiancée, with Shekinah being okay with being dominated in all aspects of life.

Given what the female 90 Day Fiancé season 11 cast member previously shared about being in an abusive relationship, I also believe that Shekinah is in serious need of counseling because, in my opinion, she hasn't completely healed and cannot identify the toxic, controlling, and manipulative traits that Sarper often presents.

Although Shekinah might be taking care of her body already by maintaining a certain weight, I don't think she realizes how much power she is willing to give her husband-to-be by agreeing to include the weight gain clause in their prenup. I also don't think the two considered how a woman's body changes throughout her life.

It also makes me wonder if the clause would be applicable if they have kids together, will Shekinah be required to pay the $1000 per pound penalty if she gets pregnant?

"It's business"— 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper gets offended by the idea of a prenup

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11, Sarper was upset by Shekinah's friends talking about the couple getting a prenup.

"If you put agreements in a marriage, it's business," he told the group.

He explained how business agreements take place and noted that she came to her with an offer, and he wanted to counteroffer it. The 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star told Shekinah he wanted to add a clause of his own. He also said that there was a myth in Turkey that women didn't look after themselves after getting married, but said that it wasn't something he was concerned about.

However, he still wanted to do it. Sarper told Shekinah she would need to do that if she wanted a prenup. Without hearing his complete offer, Shekinah agreed to it, however, her friends urged her to wait.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star told her friends Sarper was "just upset" and was "acting out." Dan told Sarper he was being unfair to Shekinah and that he couldn't add such a clause in the prenup. Meanwhile, Shekinah told the cameras that her fiancé's counteroffer wasn't a "shock."

"Of course, he's saying that. He's the same guy who was trying to weigh me from day 1. I think also, it's just a little way of him getting back at me," she added.

The male cast member explained that since Shekinah's target weight was 128 lbs, as per the clause he wanted to add, she would be required to pay him a $1000 penalty for every pound she gained, and that he would weigh her every month to keep track.

Not only was Shekinah okay with the request, she also went as far as making excuses for Sarper instead of recognizing the toxic patterns that are evident in their relationship.

Tune in on Sunday, June 1, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 on TLC.

