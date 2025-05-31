"Oh my God, I am shocked" - 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper gets offended by Shekinah insisting on getting a prenup before marriage

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 15, Proof of Love, premiered on TLC on May 25, 2025. The episode featured a tense dinner party with Sarper, Shekinah, and her friends, which ended with Sarper feeling disrespected and walking out after becoming visibly annoyed.

During the segment, after the couple shared their wedding plans, one of Shekinah's friends asked if they had considered having a prenup before marriage.

Sarper and Shekinah hadn't discussed a prenup until now. Since Shekinah felt that her friends were concerned about her, she turned to Sarper and insisted on having a prenup, understanding her friend's reasoning.

This unexpected topic of a prenup shocked Sarper. He felt disrespected because he believed it indicated his fiancée's distrust in their relationship.

“What the f---? Oh my God, I am shocked. We have never talked with Shekinah about prenup before,” the 90 Day Fiancé said in his confessional.

90 Day Fiancé star Sarper proposes to add a "weight" clause to the prenup

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 15, Sarper and Shekinah met with Shekinah's friends to tell them about their wedding plans, or as they call it, their "bedding" plans.

The conversation and the mood soon shifted when one of Shekinah's friends asked Sarper and Shekinah if they had a prenup discussion.

Sarper wasn't visibly interested in the concept of a prenup and tried to shut down the conversation. He said that in his culture, getting a prenup was considered a very "rude" thing to ask for, "especially for a woman to ask a man."

Shekinah's friend/manager, Alexzandria, chimed in, assuring Sarper that no one wanted to offend him in any way. She explained why the prenup was important and how it could be useful for both of them in the worst-case scenario.

“Myself and nobody here would ever want to offend you in any way. We can't control the U.S. government and neither can you about when you're able to work and contribute… And so all this is something that would be put in a drawer in case the worst scenario happens,” she explained.

Realizing the situation, Shekinah shared in her confessional that she could understand why her friends were concerned about Sarper not wanting a prenup.

This prompted the 90 Day Fiancé star to turn to Sarper, insisting on them having a prenup before their marriage. She assured him that she wasn't doing it because she didn't trust him; she just felt that there was no harm in getting a prenup.

The conversation caught Sarper off guard, as the topic had never come up before, and according to him, it showed a sign of distrust, despite what Shekinah said.

Feeling disrespected, he responded with a bold counterpoint that stunned all of Shekinah’s friends, suggesting a "weight" clause be added if his 90 Day Fiancé partner wanted to go through with the idea of the prenup.

“I have a weight target for you, right? 128 pounds. I will weigh you in every first week of every month and for every pound you’re over, I will fine you for $1,000,” he proposed.

While Shekinah’s friends believed it was an outrageous idea, she shared in her confessional that she wasn't surprised by it, as Sarper had been measuring her weight since they started dating.

“Sarper's suggestion about adding a clause in the prenup about my weight is not a shock. Of course he's saying that. He's the same guy that was trying to weigh me from day one… I think also it's just a little way of him getting back at me for doing something like asking for a prenup, which to him was offensive,” the 90 Day Fiancé star said.

Eventually, Sarper got frustrated with Shekinah and her friends trying to convince him about the prenup. He soon left the dinner table, unwilling to stay there for another second.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

