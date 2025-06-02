"I can only marry one" — 90 Day Fiancé star Any tells her family about her relationship with Matt and Amani

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 was aired a new episode on June 1, 2025. The episode saw the throuple Any, Amani, and Matt take a significant step in their relationship. Any introduced husband and wife, Amani and Matt, to her family members and explained her equation with them, hoping to seek her family's approval.

While speaking to them, Any said:

"Legally, I can only marry one. Because they are married, they need to divorce, so I can get married. I know it's difficult to understand. But they're the people that I want to be with, really."

The news surprised her family. While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, Any's sister-in-law, Telma, expressed concern, saying it was "shocking news." Any's brother, Alex, was equally surprised and mentioned that he thought he would meet Any's boyfriend and "some friends," admitting that he had not anticipated this "situation."

Despite their inhibitions, Any's family accepted her relationship with Matt and Amani, promising to attend the wedding. Any, who was concerned about her aunt, Virginia's stance on her relationship, was pleasantly surprised when she nodded to their connection.

"This is big deal" — 90 Day Fiancé alum Any comments on receiving her aunt's blessing

In the June 1 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Any broke the news about her relationship with Amani and Matt to her family members. To pacify the shock, Amani asked Any to inform them that she and Matt were going to end their 10-year marriage to include her, hoping it would highlight how much they cared about Any.

"It's a sacrifice for her [Amani] to divorce, but well, she's divorcing for me, so that she can take care of me," Any explained.

The 90 Day Fiancé fame added that her marrying into Matt and Amani's household would give her the opportunity to have a "better family," not just for herself but also for Antonella.

After a moment's silence, Alex said that although he was unsure about the throuple situation, he was "open."

"I have no objection," he added.

However, Any's aunt, Virginia, was not on board with the plan. While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, she expressed concern, saying she worried about Any. She explained that although she wanted Any to be happy, she could not understand her equation with Matt and Amani. Virginia added that it was not "normal," especially in her religion.

After Amani assured Virginia that Any would be taken care of, Virginia got up from her seat and kneeled before the throuple, saying:

"I see in your eyes that you also love her a lot."

Any thanked her aunt, asking her to bless the relationship. Virginia granted the throuple her blessings and promised to attend the wedding.

Later in the 90 Day Fiancé segment, Any said:

"I feel so happy because this is big deal for my aunt give me blessing."

Amani echoed a similar sentiment, stating that it was "the moment" they had been waiting for. She was overjoyed that it went well and added that she had a positive "gut feeling" about the future of their relationship. Amani mentioned that with Any's family's approval, she felt "a thousand percent sure" about taking the next step.

Matt agreed, saying there was no one else he would have ended his 10-year marriage for. Matt, Amani, and Any hugged and celebrated their feat.

90 Day Fiancé episodes air every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

