"Why is she here?" — 90 Day: Hunt for Love star Tim on seeing his ex Jeniffer

Season 1 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love premiered on May 26, 2025, where single men and women, some new and some from the 90 Day franchise, gathered to find love yet again. Among them were exes Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona, who were unaware of each other's participation on the show. Tim, specifically, was surprised to see her on the TLC show, as he told the cameras:

"Out of all the people, why is she here? You gotta be f**king kidding me, man."

32-year-old Jeniffer, a former cast member of Before the 90 Days, noticed Tim's confused reaction upon seeing her. While speaking to the 90 Day: Hunt for Love cameras, she said he looked like someone had "punched him in the stomach."

While Tim regretted coming on the show and wondered how things would work out with Jeniffer under the same roof, the new singles admitted they could sense the tension between the cast members who were already acquainted from other versions of the TLC show.

90 Day: Hunt for Love star Tim expresses concern about spending time with Jeniffer

In one segment of the episode, Tim's co-star Tiffany approached him and asked him if he was okay since his ex-partner was also a part of the show. Tim asked Tiffany if he should speak with Jeniffer and see where they stood, adding that the last time he spoke to her, things did not turn out well.

Tiffany approved of his idea and said it was a conversation he should "jump into" instead of avoiding and letting it become "this thing." However, Tim felt apprehensive, stating he was not fond of her temperament. While Tiffany thought, Jeniffer seemed "sweet," Tim argued otherwise.

While speaking to the 90 Day: Hunt for Love cameras, Tiffany said:

"Out of all the 90 Day singles here, I'm probably closest with Tim. I'm so happy that he's here 'cause he's my friend, but for Tim's ex to be here, I know they don't get along. They ended badly."

A flashback of their feud on Before the 90 Days was played, showcasing Jeniffer humiliating Tim at the reunion, claiming that their lack of physical chemistry was Tim's fault and the cause of the downfall of their relationship.

Tiffany, in the confessional, continued, saying that Jeniffer's presence would put Tim on "high alert" and create an uncomfortable scenario since both Jeniffer and Tim now had to date in front of each other.

In another segment of the 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode, Tim approached Jeniffer, while she was speaking to one of the singles, and confessed that he was "shocked" to see her because he had not expected her to be part of the same cast. He then clarified that he did not want them to have any "tension," stating he was there to "have a good time."

"I don't want any bad blood," he added.

Soon, Jeniffer explained her dynamic with Tim to the single she was speaking to, revealing that she and Tim "tried to date" but it "didn't work." She then mentioned that Tim has "a big mouth," which he used to say "a lot of things" about her. However, when she confronted him about them, he "didn't like" what she said. She portrayed her story as "the truth," while Tim silently listened.

In a confessional, the 90 Day: Hunt for Love female cast member said that Tim always tried to "sabotage" her in the past.

"He feels that he's so entitled to talk s**t about me with other people. Now I can come for him, too. I know that he has a lot of secrets so he better watch out, or maybe it's gonna be the time to tell them to the world, too," she added.

Soon after, Tim left the conversation and joined co-star Chantel. While speaking with her, he mentioned that Jeniffer was a "gold-digging ****." He then steered the conversation in another direction, speaking to Chantel about her breakup with Pedro.

90 Day: Hunt for Love airs new episodes every Monday only on TLC.

