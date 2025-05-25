“It’s my self worth” – 90 Day Fiancé’s Tiffany Franco reflects on her weight loss journey: Details explored

Tiffany Franco, known to viewers from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, has opened up about a significant turning point in her life: her weight loss journey. In an interview with Us Weekly on May 19, 2025, while promoting the new TLC series 90 Day: Hunt for Love — which premieres Monday, May 26 at 8 pm ET — Franco, 33, said,
"I got to almost 300 lbs. … and I realized it’s my relationship, it’s my self worth. It’s everything all together."
She added, “I said, ‘Enough, I need to do something.’” The 90 Day Fiancé alum’s transformation was not just physical but also deeply tied to her emotional well-being and personal growth. As a returning face on 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Franco now brings her search for love after the failed past relationship with her ex-husband, Ronald.
90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco opens up about weight loss and personal growth
Tiffany Franco began her weight loss journey in 2021 after undergoing weight loss surgery. She revealed that she lost 70 pounds as a result of the procedure and later lost an additional 40 pounds through lifestyle changes.
"The rest was just pure willpower and struggling," Franco said to Us Weekly.
Her decision to undergo surgery and take further steps stemmed from a personal realization about her physical and emotional health. Franco, a longtime figure in the 90 Day Fiancé universe, has appeared in multiple franchise entries, including The Other Way in 2019 and The Single Life in 2022.
In the original series, she traveled to South Africa with her son to be with her then-fiancé Ronald Smith, whom she married in 2018. They later had a daughter, Carley, in 2019, but officially separated in 2021.
Now part of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Franco returns to the screen alongside seven other 90 Day Fiancé alums and new participants, all seeking second chances at love.
She explained her motivations during the May 19 Us Weekly interview, saying,
"I’m like a mole. My happy place is with my kids at home and that’s my circle and I’m happy there." She added, "But I also know that my prince charming’s not just going to come knocking at my door, so I got to hunt for it."
Franco explained that she approached the show with grounded expectations. She didn’t anticipate meeting someone, forming a connection in such a short time, and immediately walking away married. Instead, she hoped to see if she could spark a genuine connection with someone and then explore where that might lead after the show.
90 Day Fiancé star Franco on Ronald Smith and jumping back into dating
Franco’s past with Ronald Smith remains a part of her story, but the two have moved toward mutual understanding, especially for the sake of their daughter. Speaking to Access Hollywood at the Us Weekly & TLC Present 90 Day: Hunt For Love premiere party, Franco stated,
“I just want Carley to have her dad in her life without it causing me stress.” She added, “I would never want her to think that I have any bad feelings about her dad because no girl wants to see that. So, we got to a point where right now, I wouldn’t say we’re friends, but we’re very – it’s as if none of it happened. We joke back and forth. He’ll make fun of me. I’ll make fun of him. He talks to his daughter.”
Franco is currently featured on 90 Day: Hunt for Love, set in a singles retreat in Mexico, where she forms quick bonds with fellow cast members. Speaking to Us Weekly on May 19, she reflected on how rapidly emotions escalate in that kind of environment.
The 90 Day Fiancé star shared that the process makes everything feel accelerated—what might take several dates in the real world can happen in just a few intense days. Being constantly around one another creates a fast-forward effect on relationships. Even after just two days, she said, it's possible to start imagining a future with someone, describing the pace as “crazy.”
90 Day: Hunt for Love premieres Monday, May 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET on TLC.