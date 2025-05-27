"Cringy to watch"— 90 Day: Hunt for Love fans react to Elise's advances towards Rob 

90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 premiered on Monday, May 27, 2025, on TLC. The episode saw the cast interact with one another and get to know each other better, including Elise and Rob, who shared a conversation by the pool.

Elise expressed an interest in Rob and asked him to kiss her. However, the latter said he didn't think they should kiss just yet. However, Elise insisted and tried to persuade him by talking about her body. Rob eventually kissed her and fans reacted to the situation online. One person wrote on X:

"The desperation coming off that girl with Rob is so cringy to watch."

Netizens comment on Elise's behavior (Image via X/@VeryLiza)

"So that elise chick is psychopath...got it! knew she was cookoo for cocopuffs!" a fan commented.

"Elise was like Rob would be a great l*y. She kinda reminds me of Sarper. I wonder if she has also been with 2500 men," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 said Elise was "mad thirsty" for Rob:

"Elise mad thirsty for Rob.. goodness," a person wrote.

"To be fair Rob tried to avoid sticking his tongue in Elise's mouth but she really did persist," a fan commented.

"That kiss was pretty icky," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 further said:

"She was all over Rob, kissing on him, showing her a** and now she's saying he's not her type..smh," a person wrote.

"That lady that’s all over Rob likes herself a lot and is thirsty for her 15 minutes of #90dayfiance fame," a fan commented.

"I am going to have to give it a minute"— Rob responds to Elise's request for a kiss in the season premiere of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1

In the season premiere of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Elise and Rob sat by the pool as they got to know each other better. Ahead of the conversation, Elise told the cameras that Rob had a lot of "swag" and was kind of "toxic" and manipulative, which she liked.

She said they had a great connection so far and while in conversation with the 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 cast member, told Rob he was on top in her roster so far. He said he appreciated her making him feel special. Elise told him that she wanted him to kiss her.

"Girl, I am going to have to give it a minute. I can't be making out with you on the first interaction," he said.

Elise asked the 90 Day: Hunt for Love star if he was rejecting her and Rob assured her that wasn't the case. In a confessional, the male cast member chimed in on the situation further and said he was trying not to "go too crazy" but that Elise wasn't "holding back."

Elise told Rob how people reacted when they saw her in a bikini and passed comments on her b*tt. She said she had a "big b*tt" for a "white girl" and Rob asked to let him see it. The female cast member said no and added that if he wanted to see it, he would have to kiss her.

"You wanna kiss, then I'll show you my a**," she added.

After contemplating for a minute, Rob agreed to her proposition. She asked what he wanted first and the two shared a kiss. Other cast members saw the two together and commented on the same.

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 commented on the situation and were critical of Elise's behavior.

Tune in next Monday to watch what happens next between Rob and Elise on 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 on TLC.

