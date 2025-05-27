"Focus on yourself"— 90 Day: Hunt for Love fans react to Chantel calling Usman a "scammer"

90 Day: Hunt for Love premiered on Monday, May 26, 2025, on TLC. The latest spin-off of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise brought back notable faces to give them another chance to find love.

However, Usman and Chantel, when the latter claimed that she didn't know him and Usman wondered why she would lie because they had mutual friends. Chantel commented on the conversation with the male cast member online and said that it wasn't that she didn't know him, but that she didn't trust him because of what blogs said about him online, including that he was a scammer.

Fans online reacted to Usman and Chantel's conversation and were critical of Chantel. One person wrote on X:

"See Chantel, this is why you’re single. Focus on yourself and not Usman scamming. We are all aware he wants a baby girl Visa."

"Usman is like Chantel called me a scammer. Chantel said she saw stuff online about him being a scammer. BUT rumors are rumors. You gotta see a pattern of scamming behaviors to call him a full on scammer," a fan commented.

"Chantel is forever gonna believe every immigrant is a scammer after Pedro…Usman frequently travels to the UK trust and believes he can get his own visa to the US," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love were critical of Usman's reaction to Chantel claiming she didn't know him:

"Usman, get over it. People may know you from #90DayFiance, but Chantel doesn’t know you, and nobody listens to your music except Kim," a person wrote.

"Usman is a joke! Like calm your panties! That mad cuz CHANTEL don’t know the likes of you?!? Why would she? And I wouldn’t admit it either!" a fan commented.

"Usman is REALLY upset that Chantel claims to not know him. Just because people may have seen or read about him you, doesn’t mean they know you," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love further said:

"I love Chantel. She knows a scammer when she sees one. She was like Usman aint sh*t and aint never been sh*t. & she would know," a person wrote.

"Not gonna happen but imagine if Chantel and Usman hit it off? I mean just imagine? We’d get, the Crazy Family Chantel lol," a fan commented.

Chantel and Usman get into an argument in the premiere of 90 Day: Hunt for Love

In the season premiere of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, the cast caught up with the people they knew and got to know others better. Meanwhile, while in conversation with Colt and Usman, Chantel revealed who she was surprised to see, which included Tim and Colt.

Usman asked her if she was surprised to see him, and that latter said she didn't know him. The male 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 cast member was upset by Chantel's claims and said they had mutual friends. He also told the cameras that he knew she knew him because she had been talking about him behind his back.

When the group intervened, Chantel told them that Usman got upset that she didn't know him, while the latter refused to continue the conversation. He further told the cameras that the female 90 Day: Hunt for Love participant was unaware that he knew she was talking about him.

"Why don't you mind your own business?" he added.

He felt she was attacking him for no reason and stated he had done nothing to warrant such behavior. Chantel told the group she was on "high defense," and Usman asked why that was. She explained that he was defensive towards her and said that she didn't know him, and Usman said she was lying.

Chantel further chimed in on the argument in a confessional and said that she didn't trust Usman because of what was said about him online.

"It's all over the blogs that Usman is a scammer who just wants a green card," she added.

Fans online reacted to the 90 Day: Hunt for Love cast members' argument online and were critical of Usman and Chantel.

Tune in every Monday to watch new episodes of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 on TLC.

