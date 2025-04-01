"Over the top angry"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Rob's shocking comment about Jasmine at the Tell All

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 aired part one of its Tell All special this week on Monday, March 31, 2025. The segment saw the cast reunite months after the show wrapped up filming as they sat down with American television host and author Shaun Robinson for a conversation.

Ad

Jasmine was the last to walk in, revealing an evident baby bump. As the cast member cast down, the host asked when she was due, but the cast member refused to share, stating that in her culture, information such as the due date and the gender was only shared with their inner circle.

Shaun asked Gino if he was the father of Jasmine's baby, and he said he wasn't. Jasmine revealed Matt was the father, several cast members, including Rob, commented on Jasmine and Matt's relationship, and the male cast member noted that he always believed the "open relationship" was Jasmine's plan to be with Matt.

Ad

Trending

Jasmine called Rob a "clown," and in response, Rob called her a "pregnant wh*re." Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 commented on the argument online and criticized Rob's bold criticism of the female cast member. One person wrote on X:

"Rob is such an a-hole. He has an unusual amount of anger at Jasmine. It’s one thing to think her situation is crazy but he’s over the top angry about it. He shd hv focused more on his own relationship. Who is he to presume to know her & calling her names."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jasmine is disgusting but Rob should not be verbally abusing a pregnant woman no matter what. #90DayFiance His short temper and the way he thinks nothing of talking down to women is icky," a fan commented.

"Rob shouldn’t have called Jasmine a derogatory name nor should Jasmine should throw (shoe emoji) at Rob either. Both are wrong on how they handled the situation but Jasmine is pregnant and shouldn’t be fighting men cause she can get hurt," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 wondered why Rob was "coming for Jasmine":

"Why is Rob constantly coming for Jasmine… he is really deflecting his anger towards Sophie not caring about him onto Jasmine who adores Gino," a person wrote.

"Rob just called Jasmine out. He said what everyone else was thinking. She has no self respect. We all make mistakes. Some learn from them. Others, keep making mistakes bc they can get away with it. Entitled Manipulators, users n abusers," a fan commented.

Ad

"Not jasmine whipping out the Chancla," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"He’s so stupid for that. Yes Jasmine is no angel but to pick on and take your anger out on the pregnant woman is so weak and shows what a coward he is," a person wrote.

"Shoe fired shoe fired!!! And she missed!!!" a fan commented.

Ad

Jasmine throws a shoe at Rob during 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All part 1

Ad

During 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2's Tell All part 1, Rob commented on Jasmine revealing Matt was the father of her child. The male cast member stated that "it played out" just how he thought it would.

Rob said that when he heard about the open relationship situation and seeing who he was to Jasmine while they filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, he knew it was a "plan" for Jasmine and Matt to get together. He added that it didn't concern Gino at all, or for the betterment of Jasmine and Gino's relationship.

Ad

Jasmine said she couldn't "care less" about the male 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 cast member's opinion because his marriage to Sophie didn't work either. The TLC star added that she took responsibility for her actions, while Rob said his marriage was much better than hers and Gino's.

She added that she was taking accountability while Rob was "kissing Gino's a**." Rob said Jasmine cheated on her husband and got pregnant by someone else. The latter said she didn't have to explain herself to him, and Rob called her a "cheating wife."

Ad

"You look exactly as you are, a clown," Jasmine said.

In response, Rob said:

"And you're a pregnant wh*re."

Jasmine got up and threw her shoe at Rob just as security intervened. As Rob was escorted off the stage for a time out, Jasmine made another revelation and revealed that the male cast member was selling intimate pictures of himself online.

Fans reacted to Jasmine and Rob's argument online and criticized Rob for using a derogatory term towards the pregnant cast member.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All Part 1 can be streamed on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback