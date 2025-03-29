"You are a cheating wife" — Rob confronts Jasmine during explosive 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All

90 Day: The Last Resort returns with a heated Tell All in its upcoming episode set to air on March 31, 2025. In a sneak peek, tensions rose between Rob and Jasmine after he questioned her relationship choices. The confrontation escalated between the two as Rob told her:

“No, you don't have to explain yourself to me. Maybe you should explain yourself to the world. You are a cheating wife.”

Jasmine is pregnant with another man's child after she and her husband, Gino, agreed to try an open relationship. Though Gino initially hesitated, Jasmine began seeing a man named Matt, which led to the pregnancy. During the reunion, Rob expressed doubt over Jasmine's intentions and suggested the open relationship was a cover for being with Matt.

The situation turned physical when Jasmine threw her shoe at Rob after he insulted her further. Security intervened, and other cast members appeared shocked by the outburst. The clip ended with Jasmine being held back and Rob responding to her anger.

Rob questioned Jasmine's intentions with Matt in 90 Day: The Last Resort

90 Day: The Last Resort star Rob said he had expected the situation to happen this way once he learned about the open relationship. He believed Jasmine's involvement with Matt had little to do with trying to fix her marriage and everything to do with starting something new with him. He claimed the arrangement was never about creating a healthier dynamic with Gino.

Rob also brought up how he viewed Matt's existing connection to Jasmine at the time and questioned the timing of their relationship.

“It played out just like I figured it would... I just knew that this was all a plan for Jasmine to be able to be with Matt,” Rob said.

Jasmine responded by saying she didn't care about Rob's opinion and pointed out that his own marriage had also failed. When Rob argued that it looked better than hers, Jasmine acknowledged her role in the outcome of her relationship. She said she took accountability for what had happened.

“I take accountability for my marriage not working,” Jasmine shared.

Rob followed up by asking if that meant she took responsibility for cheating on Gino and becoming pregnant with another man's child. The conversation built tension onstage, with both refusing to back down.

Jasmine threw a shoe after Rob insulted her onstage

The exchange continued to escalate as Jasmine and Rob traded more personal remarks in 90 Day: The Last Resort.

“You just keep kissing Gino’s a*s! Do I have to explain myself to you?” Jasmine told him.

Rob then mocked her accent and said that she doesn't have to explain herself to him, but she should be explaining herself to the "world."

Rob then called her a "pregnant w**re," which shocked the cast and set Jasmine off. She stood up, removed her shoe, and threw it at him before security rushed in.

“What the f--- is wrong with him? Say that to my f------ face!” Jasmine yelled.

Rob calmly responded, "I just did." Security held Jasmine back while cast members looked on in silence. The preview ended without resolving the argument, leaving viewers waiting to see how the rest of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All unfolded.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC, with the Tell All set to reveal more about Jasmine and Gino's story, as well as reactions from the rest of the cast.

