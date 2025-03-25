“Straight facts”- 90 Day: The Last Resort fans praise Rob for making his feelings known about Jasmine’s relationship with Matt

Episode 17 of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 was released on March 24. Titled Peace at Last, the episode documented the re-commitment ceremony as the couples of the resort decided if they wanted to continue to be with their partners. The previous episode saw Jasmine insisting Gino talk to Matt, the person she chose to be in an open marriage with.

In the episode, the cast discussed Jasmine's connection with Matt. Rob argued that Matt was a problem because his bond with Jasmine went beyond intimacy, which Gino had agreed to. He suggested finding someone with a purely platonic relationship with her. Stacey, Florian, and Julia agreed, but Jasmine lashed out.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort came to X to praise Rob's say in the situation. Especially after now knowing that Jasmine is bearing Matt's child, according to her Instagram.

"I’ve given Rob hate in the past but he is spitting straight facts about this Jasmine/Gino situation," a fan said.

"Like Rob said, if it was about s*x, Jasmine would not have had someone she was already in a whole unfaithful relationship with, in mind," said another.

"Rob is right in that Jasmine has been a brilliant manipulator!" added a third.

"Jasmine is a master manipulator. Thank you Rob for speaking up," wrote another.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort agreed with what Rob had to say about Matt being involved to a harmful degree in Gino and Jasmine's marriage.

"Rob isn't wrong. Matt is too close to Jasmine already. He is too invested in this marriage and ruining it," an X user wrote.

"Rob isn't buying that Jasmine wants to be in an open marriage. He can see right through he wh*re-ish behavior," another user wrote.

"Foreal!! Rob made valid points. And Jasmine now said it's non-negotiable that it HAS to be Matt?" commented one.

"Rob is making some excellent points. Sophie hasn't offered him s*x in 9 months. THE SAME amount of time Gino has not offered Jasmine s*x. Yet Jasmine feels entitled to have s*x with someone else," wrote one.

What happened after Rob let his feelings known about Matt on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 17?

Once Rob took the initiative to tell Gino that it wasn't okay for Jasmine to sleep with Matt specifically because she was too close to him and he knew a lot about their relationship, others poured in their opinions too. Stacey stated that she agreed with Rob and felt like Gino felt pressured to accept the situation.

She told Jasmine:

"I think Matt already has feelings for you and it's a little too late."

Jasmine clarified that he might have feelings for her but she didn't. To this, Stacey pointed out that she saw the smile and happiness in Jasmine like she hadn't seen on her before. She said it was like a disaster waiting to happen. Julia too asked Jasmine if she wasn't scared of catching feelings for Matt, and Jasmine said she was.

Florian said in a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional that he had been asking Gino to be intimate with his wife since the retreat started. He called Gino "dumb stubborn" and criticized the fact that Gino was okay with her sleeping with other people but wouldn't be intimate with her.

After Gino agreed to 90 Day: The Last Resort stars' arguments, he announced that Matt was "out". Hearing this, Jasmine teared up and shouted at her cast mates. She stated that she had been faithful to Gino for the 9 months he didn't touch her. She believed that they were being judgemental and were "crucifying her".

For more updates on Jasmine's pregnancy fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort can follow her official Instagram account, @jasminepanama.

