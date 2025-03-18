"It's like a new beginning" – 90 Day: The Last Resort star Jasmine reveals she is moving forward with an open marriage with Gino

Season 2, Episode 16 of 90 Day: The Last Resort aired on March 17, 2024, on TLC. Titled The Last Frontier, the episode focused on the final group therapy session for the six couples participating in the intensive relationship retreat. With the recommitment ceremony approaching, the couples had to decide their next steps.

One of the biggest revelations in the episode came from Jasmine and Gino. Jasmine announced that they had decided to move forward with an open marriage.

“We made the decision to move forward with an open marriage. It's like a new beginning for us," she said.

Gino admitted he was initially against the idea but eventually considered it, believing it might be the only way to keep Jasmine in his life. The discussion raised concerns among the other cast members, with some questioning Gino's decision.

90 Day: The Last Resort: Gino and Jasmine's open marriage

Gino admitted to therapist James Kelleher that he initially struggled with the idea, saying he had never imagined himself in such a situation and was completely against it. However, he later reconsidered his stance, explaining how his perspective evolved, he stated,

"I know Jasmine has needs, right? And I felt like I needed to take action now."

Earlier in the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode, Gino voiced his concerns, questioning whether Jasmine’s open marriage arrangement would involve just one person or multiple partners. He emphasized the need for clarity before making any decisions. Florian was blunt in his response, saying in a confessional,

"I'm pretty shocked to be honest, pretty fu**ed up situation for Gino. Somebody’s going to f**k his wife. Let’s be honest. Gino no need to watch no more porn. Just didn’t watch Jasmine and Matt doing sex. Pretty simple."

The therapy session, on 90 Day: The Last Resort, also featured discussions about trust and commitment. James Kelleher asked Gino if Jasmine sharing her location would make him more comfortable. Gino replied, "Uh, yeah, yeah, it would help. Certainly would help." Jasmine immediately shared her location with him.

During the discussion, Rob questioned the logic of Gino tracking Jasmine’s location while she was still free to be with other people. Gino responded that he had not yet agreed to the arrangement and was still considering it.

To move forward, he suggested drafting a formal agreement outlining the guidelines for their open marriage, emphasizing the importance of setting clear terms. In a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional, Gino admitted,

"I’m coming around to the idea of an open marriage because I feel like I was put in a corner and I needed to make a decision now, fast, because otherwise Jasmine, you know, could leave me and cheat on me with someone else. As terrible as an open marriage sounds, this might be the only way to keep Jasmine in my life."

In a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional, Stacey shared her thoughts on the situation, expressing that she found it unusual. She remarked that Gino's willingness to agree to an open marriage while tracking Jasmine’s location made things increasingly confusing.

As the recommitment ceremony approached, the couples had to make their final decisions. James Kelleher told them,

"This is our final group therapy session. So we hope that everyone’s going to take this session pretty serious. You know, we’re able to use this time to kind of process what we’ve gained and we’re going to talk about that, what we need to move forward tomorrow and make some decisions about what will happen at the recommitment ceremony."

90 Day: The Last Resort airs every Monday on TLC at 8 pm ET/PT.

