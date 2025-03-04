"You took her home" - 90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacey  accuses Florian of cheating on her

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 14, titled The Last Insult, premiered on March 3, 2025, on TLC. The episode started with a therapy session between Darcey, Stacey, and Florian as they tried to resolve their ongoing issues.

Ad

Later, Darcey pulled Stacey aside for a conversation and told her about the time when she went to a club with her husband, Georgie, and Florian. That night, she added, Florian left with two girls, one of whom, a few weeks later, asked Georgie to thank Florian for taking her home.

Stacey, holding on to her frustration and anger, confronted Florian about the same and asked him why he took that girl home and if something had happened between the two that night.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, you took her home. What you guys do after hours? Are you fu*king behind my back? What you guys do?" Stacey asked Florian.

90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacy confronts Florian over his alleged cheating

Ad

In 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, episode 14, Stacey angrily confronted Florian over cheating allegations. She pressed him to confess, but he denied hiding anything. Stacey then revealed that Darcey saw him leave a club with two blonde women weeks ago but initially gave him the benefit of the doubt.

However, just moments before Darcey shared this with Stacey, she received a call from her husband, who was at the same club. He claimed that one of the women Florian left with came to him and told him to thank Florian for taking her home the past week.

Ad

"Darcey just got a phone call from Georgie. You went out after hours with Darcey and Georgie, and there were 2 hot blonde chicks that Darcey saw you leave the club with. Well, one of them saw Georgie tonight. One of the girls. and you know what she told Georgie? 'Tell Florian thank you for taking me home that night,'" Stacey shared.

Ad

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star further asked her partner why he took that girl home and if they got intimate with each other that night.

Ad

Florian noted that he did nothing wrong and he had an explanation for everything. He claimed that the girl she was referring to lived in their building. She was very drunk that night and wasn't able to even carry herself. So to help her out he took her to their building, buzzed her in, took her key and opened her room door for her.

Stacey didn't believe her 90 Day: The Last Resort partner. She accused Florian of having a pattern of cheating on her and making excuses about it. She also pointed out that she had seen him flirting with other girls and coming home with makeup on his shirt.

Ad

"I'm not a fool. I don't believe that he's just helping an innocent person. Come on now. The way he's talking to me, he's not looking me in the eye. His body language looks very nervous, like he's guilty. Don't play me for fool, don't waste my ears. Tired of giving all my good years to someone who's just gonna like f*ck me over in the end," Stacey reacted in her confessional.

Ad

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback