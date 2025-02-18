"He is a friend" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort's Jasmine introduces the possible third person into her marriage with Gino

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2, episode 12, titled On Their Last Legs, premiered on February 17, 2025, on TLC. At the start of the episode, Jasmine confronted Gino, inquiring about the real reason behind his recent apology. Gino told Jasmine that he apologized to her during their recent group therapy because he felt sorry about a past incident where he had gone to a strip club during his bachelor party without telling her.

Jasmine appreciated the apology after hearing the explanation and felt that Gino was trying to make an to work on their marriage. However, she later discovered from Juila that Gino shared with her husband, Brandon, that he was unwilling to be intimate with Jasmine even if she changed her behavior.

While Jasmine expressed that she still wanted to be with Gino and work on their marriage, she was adamant that she couldn't be in a "s*xless marriage." So, to solve the problem, she shared with Julia and Stacey that she had already found a possible third person to include in their marriage—her friend Matt.

"I do care about Gino. I still want things to work. I don't want to get divorced, but at the end of the day, I am not ready to be in a s*xless marriage anymore. I'm 100% sure that this is what I want, and I found a person. He is a friend,' Jasmine said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star Jasmine learns that Gino doesn't want to be intimate with her ever

After confronting Gino in 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 12, Jasmine sat down with her fellow cast members Julia and Stacey to discuss the recent developments in their respective relationships.

During their conversation, Julia informed Jasmine that her husband, Brandon, talked with Gino and asked him what would it take for him to get intimate with his wife, Jasmine. According to Julia, Gino said he didn't want to be intimate with Jasmine even if she had "good behavior."

In her confessions, Jasmine shared that she was confused why Gino would say that since he expressed that he wanted to work on their marriage several times.

"I wish Gino had the ball to say that out loud... like, listen, I like you, like you are beautiful. I enjoy your company. You are funny, you make jokes, you clean, you cook delicious... and forget about the sex," she added.

Jasmine later shared with Julia and Stacey that she had been feeling guilty about her considering an open marriage. However, looking at the current status of their relationship, she believed an open marriage would help.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star added that regardless of what her husband said, she still wanted to be with him. However, she expressed that she wasn't willing to stay in a "s*xless marriage" anymore, and to solve that issue, she had found a possible third person who could enter their open marriage.

Jasmine revealed that she was referring to her friend Matt, whom she met at the gym. To satisfy her 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort costar Julia and Stacey's curiosity, she video-called Matt.

During the call, Matt shared he was good friends with Jasmine and was willing to offer any help she needed to save her marriage.

"We're good friends. If something was ever to happen, that would be cool with me. But you know, when people get married, there's gonna be ups and downs. So I wanna see her happy, you know? Well, if Jasmine needs me, she knows where to find me,' she said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

