90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 17 recap: Tension rises between Gino and Jasmine while Rob makes a shocking decision

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 16 titled Peace at Last was released on March 24, 2025. The episode looked at the final decisions made by the couples during the re-commitment ceremony. Apart from that, the episode also focused on the ongoing conflict between Gino and Jasmine.

Jasmine had pushed her 90 Day: The Last Resort partner to speak to Matt, the person that she had chosen for their open marriage. However, the conversation led to more tension after Gino realized that Jasmine and Matt shared a deeper emotional connection.

After Rob, Stacey, Florian, and Julia criticized the situation, the group had a heated discussion and Jasmine also lashed out, feeling judged for her decision.

During the re-commitment ceremony, Sophie broke up with Rob, stating that she still loved him but was unhappy in their relationship. Rob agreed, saying they weren’t right for each other.

What happened in the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode

The episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort began with Gino explaining his conversation with Matt. He revealed that Matt had spoken about his relationship with Jasmine, which made him uncomfortable. He told the group that during his conversation with Matt, the latter said a few things that he didn't like.

“He was just talking about our personal relationship between Jasmine and me and how I should be nicer to her,” Gino said.

Rob immediately objected, saying that Matt wasn't and that Gino should "keep searching.”

Gino expressed concern over Matt and Jasmine’s close bond, noting that their connection seemed deeper than he had expected. He explained that their strong friendship worried him, as the arrangement was meant to be purely about intimacy. Rob dismissed the situation and responded, “So he should shut the f**k up.”

As the conversation in 90 Day: The Last Resort progressed, Gino mentioned that he had set rules for the open marriage.

“I told him it's gonna be in the rules that if she does get any kind of connection with this person, we have to cut off the relationship at that point," he told the group.

Julia questioned Jasmine’s emotions, asking if she was afraid of developing feelings for Matt. Jasmine admitted that both she and Gino shared this concern. However, Rob and Stacey felt that Gino was being pressured into accepting the arrangement.

Stacey commented that Gino seemed forced into the situation, while Rob was more blunt. He told Gino that if Jasmine wanted to find intimacy elsewhere, she should look for someone new rather than someone who was already deeply involved in their relationship.

Florian also expressed his disapproval, bluntly stating, “Forget the f**king Matt and f**k your wife.” Stacey agreed, adding, “That was my initial proposal.” Rob continued pressing the issue, telling Gino,

“If she's falling for the other guy who's giving her what you won’t, why would she choose you?”

Gino asserted that he would end the arrangement if emotions got involved, stating that he would cut it off if things became unmanageable. However, Rob disagreed, cautioning Gino that he would be the last to recognize when the situation had spiraled out of control. Jasmine later expressed her frustration in a confessional.

“It’s very insulting to hear from Rob, insinuating that I'm forcing Gino to agree to the idea of an open marriage,” she said.

She emphasized that Gino was an adult who could make his own decisions. The discussion concluded with Gino making a firm decision. He told Jasmine that Matt was no longer part of the arrangement, emphasizing that their connection was too strong for comfort.

“F*** you. F*** everybody. F*** everybody,” a visibly upset Jasmine said.

Later half of 90 Day: The Last Resort episode 17 focused on the re-commitment ceremony. Sophie and Rob faced a critical moment in their relationship. Sophie read a letter to her younger self, reflecting on her journey and marriage.

"Fast forward to grown up Sophie, you are now more confident, you finally have friends. And even end up getting married. And grown Sophie has grown into a kind, loving person. Who deserves love and happiness. Even though who you marry is not your dream man," she said.

Rob was visibly affected by the letter and responded, “Well, I think that's pretty much it then, no?” Sophie, holding back tears, asked him to read what he had written. However, Rob refused, saying that it didn't matter what he wrote, and while he hated to see and hear it, he appreciated the clarity.

Sophie confessed to Rob that while she loved him, their relationship wasn’t working. The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast member expressed a desire to keep him in her life, but Rob disagreed, questioning how that would be possible.

In response, Sophie assured him that she had put in the effort but ultimately wasn’t happy. Rob acknowledged this, responding that neither was he.

90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All will air on Monday, March 31, on TLC.

