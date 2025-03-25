“Adult child”- 90 Day: The Last Resort fans criticize Sophie's emotional breakup with Rob at the re-commitment ceremony

Episode 17 of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, titled Peace at Last, aired on March 24, covering the couples' final decisions. At the re-commitment ceremony, Sophie broke up with Rob, saying she loved him but wasn't happy in their relationship. Rob agreed, admitting they weren’t right for each other.

Sophie cried as she read the letter she wrote to her younger self, which revealed her decision to let Rob go. She then asked Rob for a hug and cried even more, making her cast members and the therapists emotional as well. Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort came to X to react to Sophie's breakup.

"Sophie is an adult child. It’s irritating," a fan said.

"Sophie just broke up with Rob for the 9th time but still wants him to chase her **s," said another.

"I am happy that the therapists made Sophie go first. She honestly doesn’t deserve to hear Rob fight for their marriage anymore," added a third.

"Sophie, you’re not the victim, you sitting here saying you don’t wanna be hurt but yet you have been on IG: saying Rob is gay saying that he abused you, which is not true at all. You are constantly degrading this man," wrote one.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort also pointed out how Sophie chose to convey the message, by writing a letter to herself.

"Sophie is so immature it’s not even funny. She was supposed to write vows to show Rob how much she loves him, instead she writes a letter to her younger self. Why didn’t she split up with him before the commitment ceremony?" an X user wrote.

"Sophie writing a letter to herself at the recommitment ceremony is so telling of who she is," wrote another.

"Sophie is just now realizing she and Rob aren’t good together?! We’ve known that since they both stepped foot on 90 Day," commented one.

"Counselors are even crying???? Poor Rob.... he's so hurt. She was pouting like a little child and crying. That little girl Sophie is still dominant inside her. It's too bad," wrote one.

More details on Sophie and Rob's re-commitment ceremony on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2

Going into the 90 Day: The Last Resort re-commitment ceremony, Rob came to the 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional to say that he didn't know what Sophie's end goal was when it came to their relationship and that was making him even more nervous.

Sophie then explained to Rob that her letter was to her younger self and began reading it. In the letter, she reminded her younger self to stand up when people were mean to her. She further asked herself to not lose her light and told herself she was perfect the way she was. She added:

"Remember you are so strong and you are beautiful and try to change for others."

Her second segment was for the grown-up Sophie, who now had friends and had gotten married. She said the grown Sophie deserved love and happiness.

She added that even though the person she married wasn't her "dream man" she was happy with him for a few years and she would always love and care for him. Rob didn't read what he wrote for Sophie because he thought it didn't matter anymore and appreciated her clarity.

For more updates on Sophie, 90 Day: The Last Resort fans can follow her official Instagram, @sophiesierra98.

