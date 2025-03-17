90 Day: The Last Resort star Natalie ends 3 year relationship with Josh

90 Day: The Last Resort star Natalie confirmed her breakup with Josh in the March 17 episode. During the final group therapy session before the recommitment ceremony, she revealed that their three-year relationship had come to an end.

"I do feel pain a lot because I love him, and it kind of hurt my dignity a lot because I wasn't enough for him to commit to me, to be with me," she shared in a confessional.

The therapists appreciated the couple for being open about their emotions throughout the show. The episode also showed their final goodbyes to friends at the resort, with several cast members consoling them.

Stacey, in particular, expressed her sadness over Natalie’s situation, hoping she would find love and happiness in the future. The breakup took place just one day before the recommitment ceremony, where the remaining couples would decide whether to continue their relationships.

Natalie opens up about her breakup in 90 Day: The Last Resort

During the final therapy session on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Natalie shared her feelings about the breakup, explaining how much it affected her. She admitted that despite her love for Josh, his reluctance to commit left her questioning her worth.

"Why he doesn't want to be with me if he loves me?" she said in a confessional.

Natalie expressed her pain but remained calm and shared that she does not want to be part of any "drama" or "scandal" after the split.

"I'm better than that," she added.

The therapists at the retreat acknowledged the couple's willingness to communicate. They further appreciated the couple for their "openness" and "vulnerability" throughout their time in 90 Day: The Last Resort.

"I think you guys are doing a great job with your communication right now. You should be proud," a therapist said.

Friends offer support after the announcement

After the session, Natalie and Josh said their goodbyes to friends. Gino consoled Josh, telling him, "You tried!" Meanwhile, Stacey gave Natalie a hug. In a confessional, Stacey shared her feelings for Natalie:

"I really feel bad for Natalie because I know she wants more. She wants to be in a loving, healthy, committed relationship. She deserves to be happy. I hope she finds true love," Stacey said.

The therapists encouraged the couples to be "intentional" about their next steps. Life coach Sarah Malone advised them to have a plan, whether they chose to commit or separate, as it marked the "beginning" of their next chapter.

Amani feels hurt after Matt and Any’s secret intimacy is revealed

In the March 16 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Amani was upset after learning that Matt and Any had been intimate without telling her during their trip to Tijuana, Mexico. The revelation came out during a hot tub chat.

“It's about the communication. I just want to be treated with consideration. That’s it,” Amani said.

Earlier, Any admitted that she had not told her family about their throuple relationship, instead introducing Matt as her boyfriend and Amani as just a friend. This left Amani feeling like a “third wheel,” especially after opening up about hiding her identity in the past. Any explained that she was afraid her Catholic family wouldn’t accept the relationship.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

