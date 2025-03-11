“Is he worth it?”- 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Stacey confronting Florian on his alleged cheating

Episode 15 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, season 2, was released on March 10. Titled Last Time Asking, the episode focused on growing tensions between the couples as the season slowly progressed towards its end.

Gino considered granting Jasmine's request for an open marriage, while Brandon prepared to leave the villa due to conflicts with Julia. Stacey confronted Florian about cheating allegations, mentioning that her sister Darcey claimed he went home with a girl after a night out.

Florian denied the accusations. 90 Day: The Last Resort fans reacted on X, with some criticizing Stacey for staying with him despite past cheating and others blaming Florian for facing new allegations.

"Since Florian has cheated before, and I’m assuming there are receipts, why remain with him after the breach of trust?? Is he worth it?" a fan said.

"Stacey admits she has never really fully moved on from when Florian cheated on her years ago. BUT she married him after that. Why marry a dude you dont trust?" said another fan.

"Florian doesn't love Stacey. he TOLERATES her. A lot of people in marriages need to knwo the difference," added a third.

So wait, Stacey goes to bed while Florian goes out to bars & nighclubs with Georgi? This is exactly what happens when a 50 year old woman dates a 30 year old," wrote another.

Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort sided with Stacey while others sided with Florian and thought he indeed was innocent.

"I see why Stacey gets aggravated with Florian..he's just a nice guy and lieks to talk to other people and it just gets twisted at the end..she just wants him to prioritize her over anyone," an X user wrote.

"The Florian cheating storyline is a reach. They had to plant a storyline between the couple because twins are focused on family therapy," another user wrote.

"I honestly don't know why we have to have Darcey on here. Seems very convenient that her husband is out and he comes across some woman who Florian walked home," commented one.

"I don't think Florian is out sleeping with tons of chicks. I honestly don't think he has the mental capacity to live a double life. He is a very simple dude," wrote one.

The conversation between Stacey and Florian on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 15

When Florian came home the next morning, Stacey asked him to have a normal discussion about what went down the night before as she didn't want any fights. Florian came to a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional to say that he hoped to cool off that morning, but Stacey was mad at him. He added that he had decided on talking to her calmly.

Florian clarified that once Stacey went to sleep, he went out with Darcey and Georgi. Here he met two girls and talked to them in general. He said that one of them was walking in the same direction when he was walking back home because she was their neighbor. He added:

"I open the main door, I buzz the elevator. I go to my floor she goes to her floor. That's it. That's the story."

Stacey then complained that she was sick and Florian wasn't there when she needed him. The 90 Day: The Last Resort star added that he wasn't taking her calls nor was his location on so she couldn't see where he was. She added that she didn't trust Florian because of these things.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

