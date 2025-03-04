"Really messed up"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Darcey's revelation about Florian

In 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 14, Stacey's sister Darcey told her sister a secret about her husband. She alleged that a few weeks ago, she, Florian, and Georgie were out drinking and that she saw Stacey's husband, Florian "walk away with two blondes."

Stacey asked what the situation was like and her twin sister told her she gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought he might have gone out to smoke a cigarette. Stacey said it was "f*cked up" while Darcey explained that Georgie recently told her that one of the women Florian had supposedly left with, thanked him for Florian taking her home.

Fans online reacted to the segment online and commented on Darcey's claims. One person wrote on X:

"Darcy came there to ruin the marriage. If she was so concerned she should have told her sooner. It's really messed up."

"Darcey is a horrible sister for withholding that information. If I saw my sister’s man leave with 2 women, I’m following and smashing his car window. Not waiting 2 weeks to tell her," a fan commented.

"This storyline sounds fake af. Darcey wasn't even on a call," a tweet read.

Fans called it the "most obvious manufactured drama" on 90 Day: The Last Resort:

"Florian said he just buzzed the girl in the building since she lived in the same building. Stacey is flipping out. The most obvious manufactured drama I have seen in a while," a person wrote.

"SO Darcey & Stacey have lived together basically all their lives. They are the issue. They are too close. They do everything together. Thats the issue," a fan commented.

"I think Darcey is just stirring the sh*t pot now because she’s trying to get back in her sister’s good graces. So she’s gonna throw Florian under the bus. Maybe worry about your own lowlife husband Darcey," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"Darcey and Stacey are bad actresses with this fake-a** storyline. If any of you fell for that, I can't," a person wrote.

"Darcey is horrible for keeping this information about Florian hidden for so long!!" a fan commented.

"There were two girls and Florian"— Darcey alleges Stacey's husband left the bar with two women a few weeks ago in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 14

In 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 14, after a therapy session together. Stacey and Darcey went to the bar to get a drink. The latter told her sister that she needed to talk to her about something and said that she, Florian, and Georgie had gone to the bar a few weeks ago.

Darcey added that she saw Florian leave the premises with two blonde women. Stacey asked her sister if they were all over the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 star.

"There were two girls and Florian," Darcey said.

Darcey said she tried to give Florian the benefit of the doubt earlier. Stacey told her sister it was "weird" that she didn't tell her while Darcey explained she thought Florian might have gone with them to smoke a cigarette. She added that she recently received a text from Georgie. She told the 90 Day: The Last Resort star that Georgie was at the same bar and one of the two women spoke to him.

Darcey stated the woman told Georgie to thank Florian for taking her home. In a confessional, Darcey said she was with the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 female cast when she checked her phone and saw a text from Georgie.

She called him and he told her that one of those women recognized him and made eye contact with him. Darcey recalled Georgie telling her that one of them came up to him intentionally and he was "left stumped."

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 commented on Darcey's revelation online and weren't sure if they believed her.

Episode 15 of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 will air on Monday, March 10, 2025, on TLC.

