"Big time cray"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans criticize Jasmine for instigating Florian

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2's episode 9 aired on Monday, January 27, 2025. The episode saw the cast head out to the desert for a team-building exercise where they were tasked to pitch tents with their partners.

Jasmine expressed not wanting to do the same with Gino, recalling his comments about her having lost him already. She further told the therapist she didn't want Stacey and Florian as their neighbors which led to an argument with the male cast member.

Fans of the reality show commented on Jasmine and Florian's argument online and felt Jasmine was instigating him. One person wrote on X:

"She starts in with him at the campsite and doesn't let up. Florian reacts. Then she points out how rude he is. She's big time cray."

"The irony that Jasmine called Florian a baby, while pouting and refusing to help Gino build their tent," a fan commented.

"Can’t stand Florian but does Jasmine wake up every morning and say “I’m going to fvck with him?” a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 urged Jasmine to stop worrying about Stacey and Florian:

"Jasmine, you start this sh*t and then you wanna act like you’re the victim. Maybe you oughta concentrate on your s*xless marriage with your husband instead of worrying about Florian and Stacey," a person wrote.

"Jasmine so worried about Florian you would think he was her husband," a fan commented.

"I'm glad Florian stands up to Jasmine and her BS. Meanwhile Stacey be playing both sides of the fence," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"Jasmine who is in a s*xless marriage and is sleeping with a dude named Matt while married to Gino is now saying Stacey babies Florian. Ma'am, fix yo own problems before calling anyone else on on theirs," a person wrote.

"Why I feel mine there’s some s*xual tension between Jasmine and Florian?" a fan commented.

"Not willing to deal with what Stacey have to deal"— Jasmine refuses to be Florian's tent neighbor in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 in episode 9

In 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 9, as the cast got ready to pitch their tents, Jasmine told the therapist that while she loved Stacey, she didn't want her and Florian as her neighbors. Although Stacey said she got it, Jasmine continued talking and said "this person here" was a "huge influence" to Gino.

"Like we have our own problems and I'm not feeling with what Stacey have to deal," she said.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 cast member apologized to Stacey once again and the latter chimed in on Jasmine's comments in a confessional. She said a fight was the last thing she wanted. Recalling the events of the previous night, she said she needed Florian to forget about everyone else in order to "move on" from what happened. She urged him to ignore Jasmine.

"Uh, no," Florian said.

The therapist reminded them they were adults but Jasmine intervened and said there were people there who behaved like "little kids" because their wives babied them. Florian defended himself and repeatedly said Stacey didn't baby him and told her if there was a problem, he was ready to deal with it.

Jasmine told the therapist that was why she didn't want to be near him while Florian mocked her tone. Jasmine wondered what was wrong with him and called him a "bad apple" in a confessional.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 commented on their argument online and criticized Jasmine for starting it.

Tune in every Monday at 8 pm ET to watch upcoming episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 on TLC.

