90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 16 recap: Gino considers open marriage while couples reflect on their relationship

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 released episode 16 on March 17, 2025, on TLC. Titled The Last Frontier, the episode focused on the final group therapy session for the six couples at the resort. With only one day left before the recommitment ceremony, the participants were encouraged to reflect on their progress and make decisions about their future.

One of the most notable moments of 90 Day: The Last Resort episode was when Gino admitted that he was considering an open marriage with Jasmine. Feeling pressured to make a decision, he expressed concerns about losing her if he refused.

Meanwhile, other couples discussed their relationships, with some expressing clarity and others voicing uncertainty. The session served as a final opportunity for the couples to evaluate their journeys before making their ultimate choices.

What happened in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, episode 16?

During a group therapy session on 90 Day: The Last Resort, psychotherapist James Kelleher asked Gino if Jasmine sharing her location would influence his decision about an open marriage. Gino responded:

“Uh, yeah, yeah, it would help. Certainly would help.”

Jasmine then stated, “I’m sharing it now with him.” Gino later explained his reasoning, saying:

“I’m coming around to the idea of an open marriage because I feel like I was put in a corner and I needed to make a decision now, fast, because otherwise Jasmine, you know, could leave me and cheat on me with someone else. As terrible as an open marriage sounds, this might be the only way to keep Jasmine in my life.”

Rob was surprised by Gino’s reasoning. He demanded Gino’s attention and asked why he insisted on tracking Jasmine’s location if she was still free to be with others.

In response, Gino explained that he hadn’t made a final decision yet and was still weighing his options. Florian also chimed in, dismissing the distinction between one or multiple partners in an open marriage, stating:

“Well, it’s the same s**t. One and the same s**t.”

Counselor Heidi Clapham stressed that clear agreements are essential in an open marriage, explaining that without established discussions and mutual understanding, the arrangement is unlikely to succeed. Florian later shared his views in a confessional, saying:

“That is s**t. Basically, somebody wants to f**k his wife. I don’t know what kind of marriage is that.”

Stacey said that Gino’s willingness to agree to an open marriage in exchange for knowing Jasmine's whereabouts only made the situation more confusing. Later in another group session, James Kelleher announced that it would be the final group therapy session on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

He encouraged everyone to take it seriously, emphasizing that it was time to reflect on their progress and prepare for the recommitment ceremony. Life coach Sarah then asked each couple to use one word to clarify their relationship status. Rob described his relationship with Sophie as “steady,” noting that they had become less chaotic.

However, Sophie chose the word “confusion,” admitting that her perspective had shifted over the course of the experience. This response raised concerns for Rob, who later said in a confessional:

“It doesn’t make me feel very good that Sophie’s this confused at this point. I’ve been very clear about what I want, which is to get my wife home, work on things, and have our life. I’m only confused about what the hell does she want?”

Brandon described their relationship as “momentous,” emphasizing the progress they had made in 90 Day: The Last Resort, particularly in understanding each other’s perspectives on having children. He acknowledged that his hesitation stemmed from fear rather than Julia’s refusal.

Julia, on the other hand, chose the word “family,” explaining that her thoughts extended beyond just their future but also included both of their families as a whole. Julia later expressed concern in a confessional, saying:

“I can see this therapy are working for us, but I still doesn’t hear answer from Brandon about my parents bring to US. I did what I can. I’m agree with his bandage. Now it’s his turn. But it’s make me worry because I think in more time Brandon take for make this decision, less likely he’ll be agree.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs every Monday on TLC at 8 pm ET/PT.

