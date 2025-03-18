“Finally done”- 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Josh and Natalie’s breakup

Episode 16 of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 was released on March 17. The episode saw another group therapy with the show's in-house therapists. Here, encouraged by the therapists, Josh honestly conveyed his feelings for Natalie and told her he wouldn't want to continue their relationship.

Their conflict centered on Josh’s refusal to commit, which Natalie desperately wanted. She often questioned why she wasn’t enough for him. In episode 16, Josh admitted he led her on with false hope but ultimately didn’t want commitment. Though he said he loved her, he chose to let her go.

Natalie appreciated him telling the truth and accepted the fate of their relationship. Yet, in a confessional, she asked the same question that bugged her through the season- Why wasn't she enough? Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort came to X to react to their breakup.

"Well that was an unexpected burst of good news. Josh & Natalie are finally done pretending to be in a relationship. We are no longer being subjected to this bull s**t," a fan said.

"I think what's weird for me is that Josh is NOW acting like he is worried about how Natalie is hurt when he has been leading her own for the past 3 years. BUT now he is worried about how that made her feel," said another.

"So wait, Josh & Natalie aren't gonna be at the recommitment ceremony next week. YALL, this might be the last time we ever have to see these two on our shows again," added a third.

"Josh …. Ur both toxic for each other, Nutalie is happy cuz finally he said the “truth” lol she could have ended it long ago but chose the drama…," commented another.

Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort believed that Josh was there for his 15 minutes of fame, which was why he was breaking up with Natalie at the end of the show.

"Josh wants to end it because the storyline is over, and no more appearances on the show, at least until he finds someone else to go on it with him. Just a theory," an X user wrote.

"Josh has finally agreed to stop using a fake relationship with Natalie to keep him on TV," another user wrote.

"Josh is such a prick dude needed his 15 min of fame to pay for his car to finally dump Nutalie on national TV," commented one.

"Josh is a camera/TV wh#re... He used Natalie. He will always be that sleazy guy. Wasted Natalie's time with lies. I pray Natalie finds a wonderful man," wrote one.

Josh and Natalie's breakup on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, episode 16

On 90 Day: The Last Resort Josh stated that Natalie needed somebody to be into her 100% and all the time. He said he wasn't committing to her because he was scared and unsure of what would happen next. He acknowledged that he was the problem for leading her on. He then told Natalie that he was letting her go, and stated:

"I came from a place of wanting to help, but I think I may have hurt her more by doing that."

Natalie smiled and said she felt relieved. She stated that it was a moment where Josh had been the most honest during their 3 years of relationship. She thanked him and stated that she valued honesty and respected it.

Josh told the 90 Day: The Last Resort cameras that he let her go because he couldn't see a future with her and that it took this retreat for him to come face-to-face with what he really wanted. They also confirmed that they wouldn't be showing up to the recommitment ceremony in the next episode because they wanted space and time to heal from each other.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

